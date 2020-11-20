If we want to grow in knowledge and wisdom, we should pray and ask God to lead us to the people He wants us to become close friends with. God knows best when it comes to establishing Christian friendships. He knows each heart, and He knows who is best to minister to our needs and hurts.

Wisdom is not learned in any time length. It resides in the one who has endured, who has suffered, who has put their trust in God. We need to be strengthened in Christ, and He gives us the Christian friends we need.

An encouraging friend seeks our welfare and our good. A Christian friend helps us grow in the knowledge of God. We should spend time with the friends God has brought into our lives. Proverbs tell us that “A friend loveth at all times.” We should be thankful for the Christian friends that God has brought into our lives.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.