Today is Wednesday, November 18, 2020, it is just an ordinary day in the middle of an ordinary week. It is also, most appropriately for the season, Apple Cider Day as well as Educational Support Professionals Day and Princess Day.

It seems that every day now has some special meaning. Because I am the consultant at the Newberry Area Small Business Development Center, I planned to write this column about some important business-connected days coming up in the next couple of weeks.

As I set about learning the history of these business-related days, I stumbled on a website called www.daysoftheyear.com. There I learned, much to my dismay, that I had missed Deviled Egg Day on November 2. But I still had time to celebrate Fancy Rat and Mouse Day, held annually on November 12 of every year, and sponsored by AFRMA. My daughter had a pet white rat when she was in third grade, but it was not particularly fancy in my mind.

But back to the business at hand; the SBDC not only assists new businesses to start up but also supports existing small businesses as they work daily to be the backbone of our small communities. We help by consulting with business owners on marketing, financing opportunities, increasing sales and enhancing customer service. And we encourage the public to support their local businesses; retailers, service providers, food and drink purveyors, and local dealerships. Your small businesses in Newberry County have heroically risen to the occasion during the past several months. They have created new ways to serve you, new products to offer, new ways to deliver their goods and always with good humor.

The following upcoming special days are business-oriented. As you shop for the holidays and your everyday needs, be mindful of how your purchases can become a gift to your community as well as a present under a tree or in a stocking.

Black Friday, Friday November 2 is the first designated day, and perhaps best known. As www.history.com explains, the most current description is that frenzy of shopping that takes place the day after Thanksgiving, occasionally kicked off by sidewalk “slumber-parties” outside one’s favorite mall store, while awaiting the opening of the doors at dawn. The sheer volume of these Friday sales often puts the retailer’s books “in the black” to finish the year with a decent profit.

For many families, getting an early start on Christmas shopping starts on Black Friday and is often a fun family tradition, or competition for the best or most bargains, as was the case in our family. An alternative to Black Friday; Plaid Friday encourages people to do their holiday shopping with locally owned and independent businesses the day after Thanksgiving. The idea was created in 2009 in Oakland, Cali. and adopted in New England in 2010. Based on limited sightings of plaid, it has not reached the south yet.

Small Business Saturday follows, on November 28 this year. Small Business Saturday was originally sponsored by American Express and the non-profit National Trust for Historic Preservation. From the very start, the day has been promoted through advertising on both social media and more traditional means such as television and radio advertisement. Look for the special doormats here in the county. You may be wondering how to celebrate Small Business Saturday this year. As a consumer, you can choose to spend your money at local small businesses on any day. You can shop in person or inquire if your favorite local shop has an online presence or shop-by-phone services. Rather than going to that giant online store-of-all-stores, try the click-to-shop method closer to home. Local businesses may even offer curb-side pick-up of your purchases. And remember the non-traditional stores. Hardware stores, salons, coffee shops, craft galleries, and local artists with Facebook pages are sources of clever, wonderful and very special gifts. After all, the best way to support small businesses is to go and spend money with them rather than somewhere else.

Sunday, November 29 is the date of two special days, Throw Out Your Leftovers Day and Chocolates Day. I feel certain that readers can get behind both of these activities.

Monday, November 30h is Cyber Monday. It’s a new-ish holiday, originated in 2005 by the National Retail Federation to encourage consumers to shop online for items they saw in their holiday weekend window-shopping adventures. By 2014 this day was a significant shopping day for retailers. Check to see which of your favorite local retailers is online and keep the money local.

And I would be remiss if I did not also advise my business community friends that it is also Computer Security Day. If you are sticking the passwords to the top of the screen, leaving the desk without logging off or failing to back up your data off-site or in the cloud, you may be inviting invaders despite locking the front door each evening. On a cheerier note, November 30 is also Mousse Day – the dessert, not the hair product!

Tuesday, December 1 is Giving Tuesday. Although this column so far has been all about shopping for giving, Tuesday is for giving to do good things. As my source website says, “Giving Tuesday was created to help the ‘giving season’ get started, reminding people that there is more to holidays than consumerism and commercialization … The intention was to set aside a day that was all about celebrating the generosity of giving, a great American tradition.”

Many of the local organizations you know and love and want to support will be participating in Giving Tuesday. Check with your favorite organization to see if they are participating. Or look for them on Facebook and follow their link. Giving is just a click away, and again, it helps support the organizations in our community that enrich us all.

At this Thanksgiving holiday, let us be mindful of all we have and reach out to others with kindness in our hearts.

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.