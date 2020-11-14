From the Goat’s View

Cappie

It’s ‘Cappie’ — from the Newberry County Career Center Agriculture Program — to shed some light on the interworking’s of the Ag. classrooms. I’m not sure Ms. Stone intended for me to come to school on a day Advisory Committee Members were coming to check out the programs this year, but well, I had a bit of cabin fever.

I don’t get to see her as much these days, so I discreetly climbed in her back seat and laid down, hoping she would let me come say, “blahhhhh” to everyone. I could see the students had been working on a lot around the school! From flowers planted, to what seems like mountains of mulch in the garden. Ms. Stone explained it would all break down and that organic matter would be great for all the crimson clover, oats and wheat, as well as the Ag. Science garden. I was not a fan of her getting on the tractor; however, some very nice ladies walking calmed my nerves, and I just laid down and watched her on the tractor go back and forth, thinking about all the irrelevancies of life and dogfood, I love dogfood.

After I got to meet all those people who support our program — including the Newberry Recycling staff, past students, and even hopeful committee members; I needed a nap. I saw the new post in my goat pen going up, mulch being spread, duck boxes, our chicken coop coming along and the pumpkins being painted in Mrs. Havirds room, talk about an agribusiness! I miss being part of the action everyday, but I also seem to get into more and more trouble these days.

It’s not just our community that gives us big support, it’s also our students. Each agriculture student has an SAE or Supervised Agricultural Experience. This is like an ongoing science fair project the students get to pick, develop and collect data on. They range from deer movement to ‘Ag Bags’ — an agricultural mini lesson plan distribution project to all the schools made by students. Items may include castings of tracks, seeds, or even simple plant identification guides. How creative our students can get!

Our FFA Officers were selected and are in motion to approve all kinds of activities for our FFA members. They also have a t-shirt approved, ‘shoutout’ to Printagon for yet another great FFA shirt!

Oh, and I almost forgot to send a big thank you from both Mrs. Havird and Ms. Stone for Mr. Phil Perry with Seedway and Hugh Smith, Saluda’s District Conservationist.

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.