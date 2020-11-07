The most wonderful time of the year

The rocket at the S.C. State Fair.

As a 4-H Agent, I have spent my fair share of time at the … fair. See what I did there? In the fall, when others get the chance to rake leaves and jump into them or take a trip to pick apples and get lost in the corn maze, most 4-H Agents’ calendars are full of livestock shows or fair booth commitments. Typically, it would be easy to work double the hours we are paid for any given week in the fall. And in the summer, now that I think about it. But, alas, nothing about this year is typical.

Let me share a little secret with you. While from time to time I may be heard complaining about having to work overtime hours at fairs and livestock shows, I actually like it. I enjoy the extra time spent with co-workers who I usually only see once a month or so (because there is only one 4-H agent in each county). I save a few extra bucks so that I can have that pizza on a stick at the State Fair. (And a giant cinnamon roll on my way out, but don’t tell my husband.) I love to see kids making new friends in the show barn while they wait to show their project animal. I am amused at the amount of money folks are willing to spend for a once a year tradition. And I am awed by the dazzling lights of the midway and squeals of laughter as I head back to my car after a long day of work. And you know what else, I missed it all this year. I didn’t think I would, but I did. So, I loaded my kids up in the car and headed to the first ever Drive-Through S.C. State Fair.

I won’t say it was anything close to what I am used to, but I will say it was a reminder of what was and what is to come. For two days the S.C. State Fair hosted a free drive-through tour of mini exhibits reminding spectators of the rocket, commodity displays, artwork, florals, livestock, crafts, and more while the usual fair music and sponsor announcements played over the loudspeakers. There were a few exhibitors holding down their booths, waving to the parade of cars with kids hanging out the windows, dabbling with their latest painting, or working their beef cows. Upon entry, cars were given a map with numbered exhibits and QR codes that took them to a website that had descriptions of each exhibit. There was even a scavenger hunt on the State Fair website for kids to follow along with as they eased through the fairgrounds. Traffic was nowhere near what it normally is. It was odd to see the empty parking lots. However, of the long line of cars, the majority left the exhibit portion of the drive-through fair and headed straight for the fair food section where they could get a to-go plate of some of their favorites: funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs, and such. But not pizza on a stick.

That quick trip to our state’s capital for the first, and hopefully last, ever Drive-Through State Fair affords me the opportunity to say I haven’t missed a State Fair in my almost 14 years of being a 4-H agent. That quick trip has me longing for next year when I can complain about the extra hours worked. But that quick trip also allowed me some weekends to spend with my family in the leaves, and apple orchards, and corn mazes. I hope you do the same.

For more information on 4-H, please contact Newberry County 4-H Agent Alana West at the Newberry Clemson Extension Office: awillin@clemson.edu or 803-276-1091 x142. All Newberry County 4-H information is available online at www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4h.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.