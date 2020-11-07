Innovation and resilience, those qualities stand out as characteristics that will be remembered when history looks at 2020 and how people responded, including in Newberry. The creativity and toughness shown by people, businesses, organizations, and local governments is inspiring and reassuring.

It’s also good to know there are many good things and accomplishments in our community we can be proud of and enjoy.

With Samsung’s appreciation of American veterans, including in Newberry County, the company will hold its annual Veterans Day lunch as a drive-through. Lunches, catered by Ronnies Restaurant, for a veteran and their family will be available for pick-up Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. outside the Veteran Affairs Office beside Piedmont Tech.

The city’s Main Street Lights celebration of the Christmas season will continue this year with a beautiful tree and decorations through downtown. The tree-lighting celebration will be an online event November 20. It will continue to snow every Friday night in Memorial Park.

The Newberry Opera House has re-opened with attendance limits and extra precautions, and its shows have been well-received. In addition, the Opera House is thankful its seen increased donations from supporters and the local community. The community’s financial support of our local non-profits and organizations is much appreciated.

I continue to be impressed and proud of our local manufacturing community. For example, the 2,000 employees of Kraft-Heinz continue to feed millions of Americans each week with its Oscar Mayer products (my favorite: Deli Fresh cracked black pepper turkey breast). Pioneer Foods of Prosperity makes the new cinnamon rolls for McDonald’s that were introduced last week. I felt it was my civic duty to try one, and they are delicious. And congratulations to Newberry’s own Sean Wilson, who was recently named the new general manager of Komatsu, taking over from the retiring Don Russell.

Thank you for supporting local businesses and the Newberry County economy. The holiday season is a crucial time for our locally owned stores and restaurants. They will appreciate your business and can be creative to serve you in person, by phone, curbside or online.

New stores in town include Mattress By Appointment, which entrepreneur Kristin Paulsen opened selling discounted mattresses at 2622 Harrington Street, just behind Pelican SnoBalls. Kristin can be reached at 803-944-8442. Missy Franklin has opened A Road Less Traveled with ladies and children’s clothing, home décor and monogramming at 2710 College Street, beside Zesto’s. Missy’s store is open in the evenings and Saturdays and says the store is off to a good start. And the national chain Citi Trends opened last week in Newberry Plaza and has gotten a good reception. A lady told me she is very pleased to have Citi Trends in Newberry as she previously drove to their Greenwood store.

In recreation, nationally people are getting outside more, and that’s true in Newberry as well. Walking as exercise is increasing in neighborhoods and on walking trails, and the Oakland Tennis Center just had a record month of players. The new Newberry Recreation Complex on Glenn Street Extension is getting many favorable comments. The playground is popular with children, and a five-year old sends word, “It’s really cool.” The nature trail is pretty, and a lady tells me the soft surface of mulch and pine straw helps her feet. And I asked a man with two tackle boxes fishing at Hidden Lake if the fish were biting, and he said, “Oh, yea.” The park, including catch and release fishing, is open to the public daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Congratulations to the Newberry Academy girls volleyball team, they won the state championship in an exciting game in Columbia on October 26. Special congratulations to their coach, Travis Gilliam, who overcame a battle with cancer over the last year.

Newberry College has strong enrollment this fall and continues to be creative. For example, campus chaplain Pastor Ernie Worman holds the college’s weekly chapel services on the lawn under a big tent. The Wolves cross country team just partnered with the Johnson family to create a cross country course on the Johnson farm just past the Newberry County Career Center. The Wolves, led by Coach Jimmy Stephens, held their first home meet Friday, hosting seven colleges and receiving much praise, and will host the S.C. Junior Olympics Saturday.

Examples of innovation and resilience exist throughout Newberry. Let’s continue those traits and continue to be smart and kind. Thank you for all you do.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.