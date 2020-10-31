NYPS collecting HUGS and offering hangouts

Happy fall from the Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) surprise reprise President, Robbie Kopp. Every article everywhere can tell you how 2020 has forced every person and organization to do things differently referring to a “new normal” or pining for a world post-COVID. Whether that’s next week or next decade, the Newberry County Young Professionals are continuing to meet community needs, support each other, welcome new Newberrians, network, cut loose, and more. I wanted to share a few updates and activities to participate in as we round out 2020 and make plans for 2021.

First, NYP’s President Elect, Samantha Snyder, is heading up the HUGS drive this year and wanted me to share her awesome announcement, “We’re excited to be hosting our second annual HUGS Drive, October 15 through November 17. The hats, underwear, gloves, and socks collected will help our K-12 students in Newberry County. There is no better to give back to our community than now!” The NYP Board hopes that each time you feel the fall chill, you’re reminded to donate new, unused HUGS items. We’re so glad that so many have already answered the call and that this effort has the support of local organizations like the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the Muller Center at Newberry College, the Rotary Club of Newberry County, the Newberry branch of Gallman Personnel Services, the Newberry Museum, Newberry Dental Associates, that are serving as drop-off locations.

Second, NYP has been hosting monthly digital networking events on the fourth Thursday of each month. Our members have had a great time playing games, tasting wine, trying recipes, and playing more games as we build relationships that help us put down deeper roots. On Saturday November 14, we are having a socially-distanced, in-person disc golf tournament at Speer Street Park in Newberry. Don’t have your own discs? No problem! We’ll have discs and plenty of sanitizer on hand. Please bring as mask and your A-game. The tournament is a chance for NYP-age (that’s 21-40) folks to participate, network, and enjoy some fresh air together. Our monthly events will continue with some minor adjustments for holidays. For updates, check out our website nbyyp.com and facebook page facebook.com/newberryyp.

Next, I want to share a few updates on two of NYP’s biggest community events of the year. The NYP Board has decided to schedule the NYP Legacy Gala for later in the year than usual in 2021. We’re hoping to hold the big shindig in May, but are continuing to watch dates, COVID, and comfort levels with social gathering. With a later Gala, we’re going to start the 4 under 40 process in the New Year with winners announced prior to the Gala. Now’s a great time to look at the young leaders in your life and starting thinking about how you’ll craft the perfect nomination.

Given this year’s uncertainty, we’ve decided that all NYP members that paid dues prior to the 2020 Gala OR bought a Gala ticket will have membership covered through 2021. So many have had changes to employment or finances, and we do not want NYP membership to be a source of any additional stress. Lastly, any individual that lives or works in Newberry County and is between the ages of 21 and 40 can become a NYP member now for just $30, with membership extended through the end of 2021. Now’s a great time to join! More information can be found on our website (again, nbyyp.com). Recommend that the YP in your life get connected!

Robbie Kopp is the president of the Newberry County Young Professionals, he can be reached at robbiewkopp@gmail.com.