To the heart, through the stomach

The cover of an old Newberry cookbook.

Over the years my North Carolina relatives have imparted lots of southern wisdom onto my sister and myself. Rules for living, reminders about keeping the faith and staying humble, and wise words about prioritizing family and happiness. However, some of their most formative advice has always revolved around food: what to cook, when to cook it, and who to cook it for.

I will never forget the first time I heard that quintessential southern phrase, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” As a young girl, this selection of words conjured up a somewhat gruesome mental image. Soon, though, I learned what it actually meant, outside of the literal: the way to make someone care for you, or to show that you love and appreciate them, is through food.

The older I get, the more I feel that this rings true. In the south especially, food can sometimes say more than words. I have never left a family gathering hungry, and was taught practically from birth that refreshments are central to entertaining successfully. Whenever someone experiences a loss, condolences and covered dishes are considered standard procedure.

Upon arrival in Newberry last year, I realized that this was very much the case in the “City of Friendly Folks” as well. I was greeted with “Welcome to Newberry” baskets, mountains of baked goods, and many home-cooked meals. It felt like a warm hug to realize that the rules of southern hospitality I’d grown up surrounded by were alive and well here in Newberry.

As we move rapidly towards the festive season, this concept of showing love through food and fellowship becomes even more real. In order to investigate the holiday rituals that have stood the test of time here in Newberry, I decided to go about it the only way I knew best: through the stomach.

One of my initial tasks completed as executive director was to compile a list of Newberry-specific recipes for a cookbook that the Historical Society was planning to produce as part of Oktoberfest. The cookbook is still in the works, but the recipes themselves are very much intact.

One item that stood out to me was liver nips, stuff of legend here in Newberry. These seasoned beef dumplings with a mild liver flavor are cooked in beef broth, and have somewhat of a cult following here in the county. German settlers came to the area in the 1700s, and brought their foodways with them, including this interesting dish.

The liver nips recipe we have on file is attributed to Clarice Evans, and is as follows:

3-4 lb. beef roast.

1 lb. beef liver.

1 medium onion.

1 tbs. salt.

1 tsp. pepper.

¼ tsp. baking powder.

1 egg.

5 cups plain flour.

Water.

4-6 pt. of beef stock.

Cook the beef roast in water on top of stove until done. Remove the roast and save 4-6 pints of the beef stock to cook the nips in.

Boil liver in water until done, put in refrigerator until cold. Grate the liver and chop onion fine. Combine the liver and onion in a bowl. Beat the egg and add it, the flour and baking powder to the liver and onion mixture. Add enough water to it to make a stiff dough. Using a teaspoon, drop the dough into the boiling beef stock. Reduce the heat and cook for about 15 minutes or until the nips are done.

Another quintessential Newberry holiday recipe, so I am told, is ambrosia.

According to Ernie, our curator, ambrosia is a holiday fruit casserole that is often prepared with whatever fruit on hand. It’s different for every family, but most ambrosias contain shredded coconut and oranges. You can opt for nuts of your choosing, or choose to add cherry juice, as well.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, I hope to unpack more of these recipes, learning about their Newberry significance and ways in which they are still served today. For now, I am happy to see that my relatives were right: it seems the heart of every southerner can be reached through their stomachs, especially during the festive season!

