Put your trust in the Lord

If we learn to put our trust in the Lord, really trust Him, with our whole being, nothing can separate us from His peace.

Everything we go through can be used to teach us to put our trust in Him.

We do not fear what each day will bring. We trust the Lord to do what needs to be done.

Christ goes before us and He also goes with us in all situations. He can take something that is meant to be bad and turn it into something good.

God’s promises are true, even when we feel alone and we don’t feel His presence. He is still with us.

“Cause me to hear thy loving kindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I shall walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.” Psalm 143:8.

“Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah” Pslam 62:8.

We have to believe in the Lord before we can trust Him.

