History of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Week was first introduced in June of 1968, in California, by Congressman George E. Brown.

On September 17, 1968, Congress passed Public Law 90-48, this law requested that the president issue an annual proclamation declaring September 15 and 16 “National Hispanic Heritage Week.”

From 1968-1988 Presidents Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Reagan all issued proclamations to Honor Hispanic Americans for one week. Esteban E. Torres, of California, proposed the observance cover 31 days. In 1988, Senator Simon (D-Illinois) submitted a similar bill, which passed Congress, and President Reagan signed into law on August 17, 1988. George H. W. Bush was the first president to declare September 15-October 15, “National Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The date September 15 is significant because it’s the anniversary of many Latin American Countries Independence. Mexico celebrates independence on September 16. “EL DIA DE LA RAZA” (The Day of the Hispanic-Race) is celebrated in many Latino American Countries on October 12, which is within the 30 day period of Hispanic Heritage Month.

It was first celebrated to honor both fallen and active duty Hispanic Americans who served in the U.S. Military. “Hispanic Heritage Month” recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to history, culture, and achievements to the United States.

Hispanic Americans claim their heritage from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Newberry has many families representing different Hispanic Cultures and traditions from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, and other South American countries.

Many families don’t celebrate the entire month, but on October 12 many businesses celebrate and families celebrate in their homes with parties. As time goes on, and more Hispanics are being recognized in business, politics and entertainment in the U.S., “Hispanic Heritage Month” will have a stronger meaning and will be celebrated with more pride every year.

“FELIZ DIA DE LA HISPANIDAD.”

Liz Rivera is from El Paso, Texas and has lived in Newberry for 26 years. She can be reached at lizrivera5955@gmail.com.