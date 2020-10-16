We need Christian fellowship

Since the church was closed for so long, I really missed the fellowship with others. We may not realize it, but we draw strength from each other.

The church should be a place where everyone feels welcome. Our soul requires attention just as our body. If our soul is not fed daily, it becomes weak.

God wants us to grow in our faith. One of the ways we grow is through fellowship with other believers.

As God is using others to be a help to us, He can use us to be a help to others. Christian fellowship is so important, it’s one of God’s greatest gifts to us. If we are looking for a perfect church, we will never find one.

We should never use this as an excuse to not fellowship with others.

The Bible tells us to encourage each other and build each other up. God isn’t pleased when we try to tear our brothers and sisters down.

“But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” 1 John 1:7.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.