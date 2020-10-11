From the Goat’s View

Cappie

I finally got back into the classroom this week and boy was it nice to see all my kiddos!

Many of the students remembered me from last year when I was a wee thing still trying to figure out how to make trouble. This year I have found my talent. Ask my agriculture teachers — I have left little reminders of my stay throughout the agriculture department.

Agriculture students are prepping the greenhouses for our baby ferns, agricultural science students will transplant these babies and watch them grow during the winter months — just in time for our plant sale in the spring. I love lounging in the greenhouses watching the students, hopefully Mrs. Havird and Ms. Stone will let me do that again this year. I had to keep some distance as Wildlife Management students built duck boxes and started bush hogging the garden. This was fine since there is more than enough to eat around the raised beds. I enjoy helping the students pick produce, but they don’t seem to eat it as fast as I try to. Wildlife students are also continuing to build up their nature trail that has been named the ‘Birdbox Trail’ from that movie with Sandra Bullock. Agriculture science students will understand the name so make sure you ask one.

Students are also working hard to build our program a chicken coop! They learn a variation of skills; reading plans, the components of carpentry and safety, safety, safety!

Mrs. Havird will be doing her pumpkin paintings this year — make sure you get in contact with her with your order, Ms. Stone wants to get one, but I have a feeling I may be the reason she doesn’t.

Soon I hope to be staying at the school full time, I haven’t seen my new pen, but the students tell me about it. My Rouen duck buddies, Grace and Will, came to class already as well. They didn’t know what to think as students picked them up and observed their wings, feathers, and feet, but they enjoyed meeting the students. They were supposed to be hatched in class last year, but they ended up living a life back at Ms. Stone’s farm, which they seem to enjoy.

I know I won’t be in the classroom as much this year, but I enjoy seeing the student’s progress when I do get to come. I try to not be a bother, but I know students need to learn responsibility and animal handling skills, so I have to act a little like a goat from time to time.

Till next time!

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.