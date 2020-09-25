As we go through this life we face situations that we really wish we didn’t have to. It may be that we have to give up someone that we love dearly or go through sickness with a loved one.

It’s not easy seeing someone we love go through some kind of sickness.

Knowing there is nothing we can do, except be there for them.

Can you imagine living this life with no problems at all? That will never happen. But thank God there is a place called Heaven that everything will be good. No more problems.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be anymore pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

All the things that cause us to be sad will be gone.

I have heard it said, as a child of God, you are in a storm, going through a storm, or just coming out of a storm.

Thank God for preparing a place for His children, where there will be no more storms.

My prayer is that Heaven will be your home.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.