Starting Spooky Season: Embracing haunted Newberry folklore

Last August, one of the first programs I launched as the newly-minted Executive Director for The Newberry Museum was our monthly Facebook Live “Ask the Curator” panel.

The idea came to me after a conversation with Curator Ernest Shealy, consisting of me essentially asking him for random tidbits of Newberry County history and him answering my queries solely from his own knowledge base. I knew then that if I had these questions to be answered, odds were, our visitors had some of their own.

I recently celebrated my one-year work anniversary, and in that time, we have had twelve “Ask the Curator” segments. The one question that is asked without fail during each of these panels is simple: Can you tell a Newberry ghost story?

When going digging for Newberry hauntings, one does not have to look far. For one thing, Newberry College’s Civil-War era ghost Madeline is said to haunt the hallowed halls that are just a stone’s throw from the museum.

Legend has it, Madeline climbed the bell tower of Keller Hall in a futile effort to scan the horizon for her fiance, John. Accounts differ, but distraught over the loss of her love, Madeline either fell from or jumped off of the bell tower, dying as a result of her injuries – and of a broken heart. Allegedly, students have seen Madeline on campus, a spectre in white.

The Newberry Opera House boasts a ghost of its own – Penelope. Opera House staff and volunteers speak of this apparition, describing her as a Victorian-era woman, clad in a veil atop her flowing, long hair. Staffers talk about lights coming on by themselves, Penelope “visiting” folks in the lighting booth, and disturbances in the theater balcony.

One other noteworthy ghost story that takes the listener outside of the City of Newberry and into the county is the Hound of Goshen or Happy Hound. Ernie tells the story of this ghost hound best, highlighting that a peddler coming through town via Old Buncombe Road had a large white dog with him. A series of unfortunate incidents occur, ultimately resulting in the peddler’s being accused of a crime and ultimately hanged.

According to folklore, the peddler’s dog stays at the gallows and howls intensely, until a local onlooker commits a mercy killing in an attempt to silence the hound’s cries. The “happy hound” begins to haunt the area, displaying his fiery eyes and toothy grin for unsuspecting passersby.

Despite what the name may suggest, the Hound of Goshen is not a “nice” spirit. Ernie advises against driving by Ebenezer Road late at night, calling for the hound. This is one dog you don’t want to offer to pet.

During the month of October, the museum will be capturing and retelling these stories and more, as we provide virtual programming both on our website and social media for Halloween-enthusiasts of all types to enjoy. If you have a particular Newberry County ghost story you would like to be told, feel free to let us know.

Keep in mind that all of the above ghost stories, and the ones Ernie will relay during the month of October, should be taken with a grain of salt. More important still, is to remember to “never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

The Newberry Museum is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate an artifact, or express interest in volunteering, contact Executive Director Sheridan Murray at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.