I am about a month into my new role as publisher here at The Observer, and have been spending too much of my time seeing what 40 years of accumulating newspaper by-products looks like in this old building.

In 1980 The Newberry Observer (The Newberry Printing Company) moved into the current location at 1716 Main Street to write, print, and produce The Observer and other area newspapers. In that time, various parts of the building have been idled, disused, reused, and repurposed. Past companies, publishers, editors, and managers have all stored things, moved furniture and equipment, and put their own stamp on how the paper operated in this space. Now I am in a position to do the same, but with an eye looking forward to community partnerships and potentially a new location, but also being aware that there is value in some of the old bits and pieces that have been neglected in corners of the attic and pressroom of this old barn.

My task as I try to run day-to-day operations, restore old relationships, and — let’s not sugar-coat it — make money, is to make sure the history of The Observer is respected and accurately recorded.

Luckily Newberry County has a great new museum and Executive Director Sheridan Murray has offered to help let the public see what we have left in the building after all these years. I hope we can work out a plan to loan and donate a number of artifacts to the museum and create an educational and fascinating experience. The display will take a while to put together, but in the socially distanced, COVID-19 era we can wait until everyone can enjoy what history I can unearth. I hope I can generate a little excitement of what the museum patrons might see in the potential upcoming exhibit.

I’ll try to paint a picture of how these discoveries of artifacts has been going. Step one: Find a disused area of the building. Step two: Suit up in old clothes to protect from what can only be described as ‘ink dust.’ Step three: Dig into whatever boxes, file cabinet, or pile that I find.

The attic has been the most fruitful area of spelunking for history. I have found boxes of well-preserved editions of The Newberry Observer from the early to mid-1980’s, old racks and signs for products that haven’t existed for decades, a box of promotional Frisbees, and graveyards of obsolete electronics.

Now the box of Frisbees is pretty cool, but the best find thus far has been three old printing blocks — exact age to be determined. One of the blocks is made from wood and is the Newberry Shrine Club logo and insignia, the second is from the defunct Indian newspaper of Newberry College, and the third, and my favorite, the old Newberry Observer and Herald News block. These were on the floor of the attic with some metal trays that probably served some printing purpose years ago. I found them completely by accident.

The times (get it? a newspaper pun) they are a changing, and there is a smaller staff at The Observer than there has ever been, and print operations have moved to an off-site plant in Lumberton, N.C. We simply do not need the space that our building offers. Parts of it are in need of repair, and hopefully a new owner will utilize the space in a way that will help downtown Newberry continue to grow and thrive.

We will eventually find a new home for our offices, but before that happens I will do what I can to make sure this corner of The Center of the Universe is preserved for future readers of The Newberry Observer.

Andy Husk is the Publisher for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at ahusk@www.newberryobserver.com. Views expressed in the column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.