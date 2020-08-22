Celebrating ABLE to Save Month with our Partners

Because our citizens living with disabilities deserve the same chance to achieve financial independence and stability as all South Carolinians do, I’m proud to serve as administrator of the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program. Palmetto ABLE provides eligible South Carolinians living with disabilities and their loved ones the opportunity to save, invest and build the financial future they desire, all without losing important benefits like Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid. The spotlight shines on this program throughout August as we observe ABLE to Save Month, celebrating and highlighting the benefits of ABLE accounts.

While promoting awareness of Palmetto ABLE is something we do year-round at the State Treasurer’s Office, it’s not something we do alone. Since opening for enrollment in 2017, a variety of partners in the state’s disability community, legal community and financial services community have joined us to educate residents across the state about the benefits of owning a Palmetto ABLE® account. Thanks in large part to their willingness to promote its value among those they serve, we now have more than 1,400 active account owners who have been empowered to take control of their own money and save for the future.

So, during this ABLE to Save Month, I would like to turn the spotlight on them – our many partners across the state – and give thanks for their support. From our statewide partners like the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, Family Connection of South Carolina, and the S.C. Developmental Disabilities Council to numerous local organizations throughout the state, we appreciate all they have done individually and collectively to support Palmetto ABLE.

The State Treasurer’s Office is grateful to be a part of this network of organizations that serves South Carolina’s disability community. Through events such as community gatherings, benefits fairs, speaking engagements, and the webinars that have become so important during this time of remote work, our collaboration with community partners and advocates has allowed us the opportunity to share how the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program can provide a pathway to financial independence and security. Our partners have truly become champions of the program and have helped grow it to better serve the disability community.

While, together, we have made significant strides, there is still much work to be done. My office remains committed to making financial independence an accessible opportunity for all and will continue to spread this message. With the help of dedicated individuals and organizations in communities across the state, we can continue to share this valuable resource with those who will benefit the most.

If you are interested in becoming a program partner or advocate, please contact Programs@sto.sc.gov. To find out if you or a loved one is eligible to open a Palmetto ABLE account, visit PalmettoABLE.com.

Curtis Loftis is the State Treasurer of South Carolina. Loftis serves as the administrator of the South Carolina Unclaimed Property Program. Since taking office in 2011, Loftis and his staff have returned more unclaimed property than all previous state treasurers combined.