You cannot serve two masters

Jesus is our true Master. Our desire should be to please Him above all others.

When we try to please people we will only be miserable.

Everyone has different ideas about things, and there is no way we can please everyone. Our goal should be to make Christ the Master of our life.

When we get rooted and grounded in Him, then we can truly understand the love He has for us.

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” Matthew 6:24.

When we put Christ first and serve Him, we will experience a joy that we cannot explain.

“Thou will show me the path of life: in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” Psalm 16:11.

We should concentrate on staying close to the Lord and let Him be the only Master we serve.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.