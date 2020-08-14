How I turned 30

The first selfie with my “starter” Pokémon Dratini — note the Pikachu mask.

A dark day began to approach this year, my 30th birthday — well dark in my head, many would claim I was just being silly.

The original plan for turning 30, which I began considering last year, was to go “all out” — because turning 30 is a big deal after all.

However, 2020 had other plans. Well, specifically COVID-19 had other plans and all those celebration plans went bye-bye.

So for the last month, during the “acceptance period” of turning 30, I began to think about what exactly I could do to celebrate. Naturally, I turned to friends and family to ask what I should do. Pretty much all the activities suggested included being outside and one friend even recommended disc golf (if you didn’t know, Newberry has a disc golf course at Margaret Hunter Park).

Well, I’m a horrible planner — which is made even funnier as I tried to “plan” my birthday — basically I came up with getting coffee with a friend, meeting up with another friend who wanted to drop off a present and get a banana split from The Corner Scoop.

Little did I know while I’m figuring this all out, five of my friends (Sarah, Mary Alex, Christina, Robbie and James) were in secret agent mode and planning something of their own. I will openly admit that surprising me is not all that easy and I’ve uncovered surprises in the past; however, this one got me.

How did they get me you ask?

The Wednesday before my birthday (which was on Friday, Aug. 7) Christina and I were texting about owning white shirts — long story, apparently I don’t own one — and out of the blue she left a surprise on my door step. She then texted me how she and James would be out of town on Friday so they would not be able to give it to me then. Yeah, this was the first of the trickery.

Then comes Thursday, James calls me and told me he bought a doughnut for me at the truck that was here on Thursday — super exciting phone call to receive, especially after just getting cake the day before. So once I get back to town from visiting Second and Charles, James stops by for a socially distant doughnut drop-off. We were talking and we discussed that they were going out of town the next day. Then James asks if I wanted to get coffee first thing Friday — this is a given, I’m literally at Genesis everyday, typically when they open. This was trickery number two.

The plan is set, my 30th birthday is pretty much ready to go, with social distancing in mind.

Here is when the secret agents come into play (also, it may help if you play the song Secret Agent Man in the background).

After I wake up, which was way too early since I didn’t sleep all that well the night before, I wait around for 9 a.m. and Genesis to open, I was probably up and about two hours before they opened. The hour strikes and I begin to my car and text James, “Coffee?”

I get to the stop sign on my street, maybe a couple 100 feet from my house, and check my phone — James texts back, “Can you do me a favor before you leave your house?”

I text back, “Yes” and then proceed to go back to the house, after I put the phone down of course.

Well when I pull back up my phone goes off, this time it is within a group chat and it is from James and it says, “Check your mail Andrew!” and then “You’ve been asking if we have suggestions, and boy do we have suggestions!”

I then, cautiously, go to my mailbox — I’ve been assured there will not be anything jumping out at me. Inside the mailbox was a package and a laminated picture of the Pokémon Dratini — it is at this point I should mention for new readers that I’m an avid Pokémon fan (since it came out in the 1990s) and play Pokémon Go all the time.

Inside was a Pikachu (a Pokémon) mask and I’m thinking, awe that was a sweet little gift they got for me! Yea, that wasn’t what was happening — a new text came in, this time from Mary Alex saying, “Happy Birthday Dragon Event! Catch the next 9 Pokemon to evolve your Dratini!”

“It’s Pokemon search time!!!! GOTTA CATCH THEM ALL!! send us a selfie with each one you find. Don’t forget to wear your mask!!!!” “Send a selfie to the group chat each Pokemon you catch! Then we will reveal a new clue!!”

So, if you haven’t caught on yet, these five were up early hiding Pokémon around the City of Newberry and dropped off the package in my mailbox without me noticing! I will not go into all the details of where I went, but they included: Wells Japanese Park, The Ritz, Margaret Hunter Park, Memorial Park, Genesis, City Hall, Rosemont Cemetery, Lynchs Woods Park and the Firehouse Conference Center.

Everything then ended at a friends house for a giant container of figs-in-a-blanket (yes, figs not pigs) and the evolution of my starter Pokémon.

For the most part I did pretty well at figuring out where all the clues were hidden, there was just one that I had to phone a friend (thanks Elyssa).

These five creatively printed out 10 Pokémon and laminated them and hid them all around, early in the morning. Not only that, some of them were most definitely catered to me — yeah I noticed that. Examples, Margaret Hunter Park was previously mentioned for disc golf, I literally went on a run in Lynchs Woods Park for the first time the day before and I regularly, as mentioned, go to Genesis.

Here is how sneaky they were, James mentioned coffee the day before, again I cannot stress enough how often I’m there, so he made sure to “stop” me before I got there — he dropped off the hidden Pokémon there right at 9 a.m. right when I would have been there.

Each one of them played a part, along with what I already mentioned, James picked out the Pokémon, Christina printed and Sarah laminated and Robbie came up with the clues since he knows the “lore” and Mary Alex was the main hider. I’m 90 percent sure I got all these tasks correct.

So, I have to say they got me and I didn’t think anymore about the fact that I turned 30 that day, just an awesome scavenger hunt that took me around town!

The rest of the day was just as awesome, with authorized cookie crumble latte, comic books that were wrapped in newspaper and electrical tape, a smorgasbord of sweets, Marvel mug, gift cards and lots of food!

Andrew Wigger is the Editor for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.