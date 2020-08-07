Keep your eyes on Jesus

We can depend on Jesus to lead us in the right direction, we just have to be willing to follow.

“Thou wilt show me the path of life: in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” Psalm 16:11.

We also know He will never lead us to do anything that He will not be there to help us. In order to know God’s will, we must spend time with Him. How do we spend time with Him? We think on His goodness. We pray and talk to Him. We read His love letter to us. The Bible gives us the strength we need for each day.

Oh the joy of knowing that we have a friend that sticks closer than a brother. Knowing that He is always with us, gives us joy and hope for each day.

“But mine eyes are unto thee, O God the Lord: in thee is my trust; leave not my soul destitute.” Psalm 141:8

Sometimes we have to be still and know that He is God. His ways are so much better than ours.

“Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge.” Psalm 46:10-11.

When we go against the directions of God, we get into situations that cause us trouble. So the best thing for all of us, is to keep our eyes on Jesus.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.