Mask Up Newberry

COVID-19 cases are up dramatically in South Carolina and are up sharply in Newberry County as well. SCDHEC says we need to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash our hands and stay home if sick.

The majority of people in Newberry now wear a mask when out, and that number is increasing quickly. Scientific evidence is growing that masks really do matter. In addition to protecting other people, a mask reduces the amount of virus a person’s body takes in. That’s important.

“Breathing in a small amount of virus may lead to no disease or far more mild infection. But, inhaling a huge volume of virus particles can result in serious disease or death,” according to doctors interviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Thank you for wearing a mask and following the guidelines.

In city government news, Jackie Holmes was elected to city council last week to fill the term of the late Thomas Louis Boyd. Mrs. Holmes will be a history-maker as the first African-American female to serve on Newberry City Council, and I look forward to working with her.

The city is following up on a number of ideas and thoughts expressed at the very good Unity Rally held by the NAACP on June 7. For 2021, we’re looking at holding a civic leadership academy for interested citizens to become more engaged with local government. We’re also looking at ways we can help support a more diverse small business community.

As has been suggested nationally, City Council reviewed the police department’s use of force policies with Chief Roy McClurkin at our July meeting. We appreciate the outstanding work of Chief McClurkin and the police department. The Newberry police department is one of only 16 law enforcement agencies in the state that’s nationally accredited, a standard that requires consistent training and living up to national standards. Because of that, you’ll be pleased to know the use of force policies that are talked about nationally, such as de-escalation training and duty to intervene, are already the standard in Newberry.

We’re excited the city recently completed its broadband fiber project. Gig-speed internet service is available to over 4,000 homes and 600 businesses in Newberry. Only a small number of cities in South Carolina have broadband fiber available to all residents, and we’re glad to join that group.

Newberry County is responding slowly to the Census. We need to rally as the deadline is coming soon, and census totals will affect future federal funding and political representation. If you haven’t done so, please complete the census and please encourage others to as well. If you didn’t receive a paper form, you can complete the census online at mycensus2020.gov or call 844-330-2020.

In business news, the local economy has proven pretty resilient, and the unemployment rate in Newberry County is the third lowest in the state. Local businesses report varying degrees of success with categories like home improvement and lawn and garden having excellent sales, while some categories are slower or just picking up. Thank you for supporting our local businesses and restaurants. All restaurants have take-out, if that’s what you prefer.

Tia Devette, a popular baker, is now selling her delicious baked goods at the Corner Scoop downtown, under her company named for her daughter: Laila’s Wonderfully Made Goods. Tia makes custom cakes, pies, and bread and keeps in stock cookies, banana bread, etc. To order, call Tia at the Corner Scoop (276-3172) or send her a message via Facebook. Already popular are her gift baskets and her treats for company staff-appreciation days.

Bike Baby has moved to 1114 Main Street, owner and bike enthusiast Marguerite Girard has more space now to sell new and used bikes and for bicycle repair. Bike riding has become more popular nationally and in Newberry, Marguerite says. A popular special at Bike Baby is the Love Bug tune-up, which includes a bike lube, adjustment and wash for $30.

At I-26 and Hwy 219/Main Street, the structure for the new Home 2 Suites hotel is finished, and progress is being made on its exterior and interior. On the corner, construction of a new 7-Eleven is underway, which means the popular Slurpees are coming to Newberry.

Thank you for all you do, be it through your work, an encouraging word or deed, or by a kind attitude.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.