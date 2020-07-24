“Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6.

We can face each day better, knowing that Jesus is in control of our lives.

It is so important to spend time with God in His precious Word. If we think on our blessings and the goodness of God we can have true peace in our life.

When we go to God in prayer, we are transferring our heavy burden to Him.

There is nothing that is too hard for God to handle. Our time spent with God is so rewarding. It helps us grow.

Our desire is to please the Lord above all others. In the midst of heartache, trouble and trials it’s good to know that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. In Him we have life, so we need to be truthful and honest with our self and others.

“Delight thyself also in the Lord; and he shall give thee the desire of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust in him; and he shall bring it to pass.” Psalm 37:4-5.

Always remember, Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. In Him is life.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.