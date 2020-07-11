Small donations can make a big difference

Needless to say, 2020 has been an unusual year so far for us. With us having to cancel our signature event, Relay For Life. But also, for the hundreds of thousands of people diagnosed with cancer.

However, they are still looking to people like you to be sure they have resources and research available to meet their needs. For the first time in the 107 history of the American Cancer Society, we may not be able to meet our obligations in research. That means possible delays in new treatments or even cures in certain areas. We are asking you to reach into your pockets, purses or change jars to donate at least the small amounts listed below.

This way, we can continue the work that has made such a difference over the decades. Your church, corporation, business or family can have a major impact this year. With your help, we can bring much hope during this time of need. No donation is too small and many people in your community will be very thankful for your generosity.

Here is where we currently stand by event (visit their websites to make a difference):

Abbeville/McCormick – $15,958.79, population is 34,822. If each person donates $1.50, we will surpass our goal. (relayforlife.org/abbevilleec)

Greenwood – $63,068.89, population is 69,661, only a dollar per person on average needed to surpass goal. (relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc)

Newberry – $31,419.54, population is 37,508, we need just $2.50 on average per person to reach goal. (relayforlife.org/newberrysc)

You can also mail your donation to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 1741 Greenwood, SC. 29648. Please make checks to the American Cancer Society and include the Relay you are donating to on the memo line.

Please contact Hoyt Dorn, Senior Community Manager for the American Cancer Society at 864-871-4210 or hdorn@cancer.org if you have any questions or would like to help us reach these important goals.

For cancer information 24/7 go to cancer.org or call 1-800 -227-2345.

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.