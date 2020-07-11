My wife needs a daily hug. So much so that she will let me know if she hasn’t gotten one. That’s her need and I try to meet that need with the meager resources I have.

Similarly, our community has needs and we have to make connections with the appropriate resources to meet those needs. Several organizations and individuals are currently working to better identify those community health needs through a process called a data walk. The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control and LiveHealthySC are helping the effort, as well.

The data walk will use an anonymous survey to garner information from local residents on a myriad of health concerns in the county. These include substance use, high blood pressure, chronic diseases, obesity, and mental health, among many more.

The survey digs a little deeper, too. It will provide insights into resident’s opinions of important factors for a healthy community, obstacles to good health, and personal habits. But remember, the survey is anonymous and it should only take a couple of minutes to complete.

The data walk committee will use the results from the collected data, as well as that of other assessments, to help prioritize needs in our community.

But for this process to yield valid results, we have to get a good cross section of the community to respond. By going to this link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LiveHealthyCHA) you can complete the survey from the comfort of your own home…and maybe someone will give you a hug at the end.

In addition to the data walk, there is another important effort underway to support health and growth in our community.

Every 10 years, the census counts every person living in the U.S. once, only once, and in the right place. This year is a census year.

“The census provides important data that drives decision-making in Washington that has an impact at our state and local levels,” said Renwick McNeil, South Carolina Partnership Specialist with the Census Bureau.

The results of the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how any seats each state gets. After each census, state officials use the results to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts, adapting to population shifts.

Census data determine how more than $675 billion are spent, supporting your state, county and community’s vital programs.

“But it’s not just a Washington thing,” he added. “The census serves an important role at the local level, too.”

Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores, which create jobs. Real estate developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods.

Other uses of the census include:

• Planning for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and the location of other health services.

• Developing rural areas.

• Delivering goods and services to local markets.

• Planning budgets for local governments.

• Understanding labor markets as part of job creation strategies.

• Determining areas eligible for rehabilitation loans.

• And many, many more.

McNeil adds that any data provided is confidential. “By federal law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals, households, or businesses, even to law enforcement agencies,” he said. “The law states that the information collected may only be used for statistical purposes and no other purpose.”

In fact, Census Bureau staff take a lifetime oath to protect your personal information, and any violation comes with a penalty of up to $250,000 and/or up to five years in prison.

According to the Census Bureau, it has never been easier to respond to the census on your own. You can respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail by returning the questionnaire.

Seldom does something so easy and so safe do so much for our community.

Please take the time to complete the census!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.