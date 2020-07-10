Jesus said for us to love one another.

”A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you. that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, If ye have love one to another.” John 13: 34-35.

God has made it possible for us to love one another by His Spirit that lives within us. He gives us the ability to look past each other’s faults.

Each one of us share different ideas about things. We may not always agree with each other, but that should never stop us from loving each other.

We are to encourage and build others up in Christ. At times in our life we all need someone to encourage us.

“Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.” 1 John 4:11-12.

Many times our actions speak louder than words. It is so important to show that our love for Jesus is real and we can love one another.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.