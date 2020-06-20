Greetings from the Newberry County Literacy Council. Our doors are closed but activities have not ceased. We are maintaining contact with those in our book club and People’s College through social media. Ms. Barbara Chapman, the executive director, has continued to submit final tax returns completed for people who used our VITA program. She is also continuing to make books available through the Little Free Libraries at different spots around the county and is working on plans for some additional ones. We are all aware of the tremendous challenge of continuing the education of our community’s children since the suspension of at-school classes. Some children and some families are not as able to use on-line resources and virtual learning. Children will be at risk of falling behind during the summer. So, we are asking what we can do to help families help their children. We do not know whether we will be able to hold the annual summer camp at Wise Street Park so we are devising alternatives involving virtual activities, with lunches delivered to homes, and iPad loans for children without them. Or, we may utilize the Literacy Office for small groups and outfit the space with safety measures. There is no manual for providing services during a Covid-19 pandemic so we have to write our own.

The word ‘essential’ has garnered attention during the pandemic. It has become an adjective for businesses and services that must remain open and workers that must remain on the job. Doctors, nurses, police and fire fighters must keep working – they are essential for the health and safety of all of us. They obviously are essential workers. Other essential workers may not be as obvious.

Along with health care and safety we also need food, electricity, plumbing, orderly environments, and government services. Food must be harvested, processed, transported, stocked, and sold. Power lines must be repaired, pipes and sewers must be clear, and buildings and streets must be maintained. Agencies and programs need to keep accepting applications for benefits and services. Buses and subways must run. Home health care services and nursing homes must operate. We could keep adding to this list – car and appliance repair, for example. People and services we take for granted have assumed larger importance for us and the people providing these services, mostly invisible to us before the virus, now stand out. We are more likely to thank them and value them. But we also need to consider how we reward them.

People who use the services of the Literacy Council are at the low end of the job ladder, with low pay and few benefits. We have single mothers working for minimum wage ($1,256 a month, $15,080 a year). Home health care workers average $16,200 a year. People at these levels of pay must apply for benefits to make ends meet. Some, working at a plant do better. At $12 an hour they make $2,078 a month, $24,960 a year. But the federal poverty guidelines define a family of four, making less than $26,220 a year, to be in poverty, unable to pay for food, rent, utilities, health needs and other essentials. They may work in food processing jobs or in plants providing parts required for the supply chain. Thus, they are expected to go to work and face the risk that work entails today because we depend on them to be on the job so we can have products and services we need. So, they are essential but because their work does not require high levels of education or skills, their pay and benefits are low.

As the pandemic writes its narrative and alters our lives, we have a chance to reflect on questions such as essential work and how we reward those who keep our lives going. At the Literacy Council, we think about issues like this a lot. The people we work with do not have a strong voice. There are no associations or societies for poor workers as there are for doctors and lawyers and CEOs. Unions that used to speak for blue-collar workers are at a low point. So, non-profits become advocates for these folks. Today we ask, what does it mean to call work essential? Should this essential work be better compensated even if it does not require more education and skill?

Some may not want to think about these things, but those in non-profits deal with consequences of what we, as a society and as a community, do.

As for life in the time of coronavirus, I have been listening to Baroque music (after reading an essay by a neuroscientist who found that people were comforted by the rhythms and melodies of the Baroque), reading Silent Spring by Rachel Carson and The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead, and even tackled The Tempest. We hope you are reading and reflecting and being smart.

Until next time, Happy Reading!

Joseph McDonald is a retired sociology professor from Newberry College and has worked with the Newberry County Literacy Council for more than 20 years as a tutor and board member. The Literacy Council is located at 1208 Main Street. Visit newberryread.com, call 803-276-8086 or send an email to newberrycountyli@bellsouth.net for more information.