If someone were to ask me to pick a favorite part of my job, it would be an arduous selection process, but I would ultimately answer that museum outreach and education is my passion.

This can look different depending on the institution, to be sure. Before I came to The Newberry Museum, it looked like helping with direct instruction at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate, providing gallery talks to children and adults alike at Wofford’s art center, facilitating summer camps for elementary school children at the Asheville Art Museum, and helping adults unlock their own creative potential through interactive projects at the Chapman Cultural Center.

This museum; however, provides the most unique opportunity for museum outreach and education that I have encountered. I am given the privilege of helping citizens of Newberry County unlock their own history, while aiding them in their understanding of how this history also shapes their own ongoing narratives.

Prior to closing our doors due to COVID-19, I was able to help foster these learning opportunities through direct educational programming and interactive learning activities for both children and adults. With free admission and in-person activities, we were able to provide these opportunities to all visitors, ensuring that each guest left with a meaningful museum memory.

However, as the virus spread and institutions across America shuttered their doors, ours included, these opportunities for learning and growth had to change. For us, this meant a move towards virtual and digital content that still accommodated visitors even though our doors were closed. We posted virtual exhibit walk-throughs, digital Q&A sessions, coloring pages, and other children’s activities on our website and social media platforms.

While this method raised questions about accessibility (How do you reach visitors who cannot reliably access the internet?) we did our best to continue providing free resources to our loyal visitors.

Now that restrictions are relaxing and institutions are starting to make their reopening plans, museum education and outreach at The Newberry Museum is going through another transformation. We are working hard to ensure that our guests can thoroughly enjoy their museum experience and leave feeling empowered and informed, all while maintaining safest practices for everyone involved.

While we aren’t ready to reveal our official reopening just yet, we have been hard at work assembling a phased reopening plan that incorporates increased cleaning, prioritizing sanitizing and protection for all guests, volunteers, and staff, and enforcing social distancing while still providing a dynamic museum atmosphere.

In this phase of our museum’s life cycle, we are implementing more hands-free digital components than ever before. Encouraging a self-guided tour environment, we are working to implement QR codes throughout the museum space. Ideally, guests will embark on their museum experience having touched nothing apart from their own smartphones.

Folks can simply scan these codes with their phones and will be transported via audio, learning extra information about various exhibits from pre-recorded MP3 files. This way, our museum-goers will have the feeling of an interactive tour, while also maintaining the safety of all parties. Additionally, folks without access to smartphones will still be able to enjoy the same self-guided tour as before – the museum is still committed to access for all, and the QR codes are simply meant to be an optional, safe supplement.

As all visitor-centered institutions attempt to navigate the changing climate surrounding outreach and inclusion, I find myself so thankful for the cooperation and guidance that we have received from board members, community partners, and advocates, as well as from other small county-focused museums across the state. The mission of The Newberry Museum remains the same, and we are thrilled to soon welcome you back, even if it looks a little different this time around.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.