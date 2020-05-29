It’s good to know that Jesus is at the right hand of God making intersections for us. Even being a child of God we sometimes sin and don’t obey God’s Word. As long as we are in this flesh we will continue to mess up and do things we shouldn’t. That’s when we go to God in prayer and repent then He will forgive us.

When we confess our sins to God we can have a close relationship with Him. But if we don’t confess and try to hide our sins we will be cold and distance from Him. God wants us to be open and honest and talk to Him about all things.

In my life I have prayed so many prayers that God has answered. Some may not be the answers the way I wanted them, but we realize God’s way is the best.

We go through this life and God blesses us to have a lot of the things we desire. That’s our portion to enjoy. After a while we desire other things. The most important desire is our life should be to accept Christ and be ready to meet Him when He returns. That’s the only thing that will last forever.

“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23.

God has provided a way to be ready when Jesus comes back. When Jesus died on the cross it was for each one of us to have salvation. So be ready when Jesus comes back.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.