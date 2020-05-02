Rotary – Pivot (piv-ot)!

It’s official! The Rotary Club has been a part of the Newberry community for 100 years! Even a virus (crisis) cannot stop the movement of time.

April 13, 1920, was the official charter date of the Rotary Club of Newberry. To commemorate the anniversary our club had been planning a grand centennial celebration; but, let me tell you, this is not the April celebration we had been planning for the last 15 months! Our club has been working on community projects, researching our history, learning more about our club and realizing our impact in our community. Then along came a virus. I’m sure each of you has your own Coronavirus story to tell. For the Rotary Club, like many businesses and like you, it has been a daily reevaluation of expectations and priorities.

We are a group of more than 75 members of our community, who normally meet in person for regular meetings, board meetings, committee meetings and random get-togethers! We like getting together and enjoy working together. So, not being allowed to gather in groups of more than 50…then 10…then three and then only family members. Well, it has been a bit challenging!

Pivot (piv-ot…a phase used in the TV show Friends)!

We started meeting online. Not all of our members embrace technology as quickly as I do, but I’ve been very surprised with the number who have made the leap. We are now having one committee meeting, two board meetings, two regular meetings and an “after hours” event, all via an online experience. At our last regular meeting we had two members in attendance who normally were not able to attend. One is currently in Texas and another normally had conflicting commitments. So, yay for online meetings!

We are a group who holds regular meetings over lunch and our dues cover the cost of the meals. Now that we are not meeting in person, the club is not incurring the expense of lunch. This has generated two opportunities for discussion. First, the expense could be leveraged to help the community in this time of crisis. Second, our caterers, Hawg Heaven, would miss the income generated by our meetings.

Pivot (piv-ot)!

Thinking of how our club can support small business in our community, and the community members themselves, we found two highly workable solutions. First, we are working with Living Hope Foundation to collect food donations and made a monetary contribution to help the food bank, but it still needs help. If you have a food donation, you can drop it by 1215 Friend Street from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and we will make sure it gets to the food bank. Second, we’ve purchased gift certificates to Hawg Heaven that we will be distributing to community members in need.

This time of crisis and uncertainty has caused us to reflect on our community involvement, our personal and club priorities, and our goals for the future. We’ll probably never go “back” to the “normal” we had, but I’m hopeful what becomes “normal” will be an even better world than we had before.

Christina Pomeroy Contributing Columnist

Christina Pomeroy is the Rotary Club of Newberry President (2019-2020).

