If there is one unexpected benefit that this uncertain situation has produced, it’s the chance to reflect on what is really important to us, what we prioritize, and what that means for our daily lives.

I have found myself thinking often about the mission of The Newberry Museum, and how to utilize that mission to positively impact visitors from Newberry and beyond.

In my opinion, museums in general are at their best when visitors are able to interact with artifacts and important objects — making new connections to those items while also allowing them to reflect on their own memories. Since museums are unable to provide that experience in-person at this time, it is our responsibility to give our constituents this adventure however we can.

With this in mind, I decided to ask our museum-goers to share their favorite Newberry memories with me. I posted a call for these memories on our social media pages, asking folks to reflect on their favorite Newberry moments and share their findings with one another. What I found was that memories of a place can come in all forms, and these special moments can tie us securely to a location.

Randy Cannon, museum supporter and dedicated volunteer, had a response that I felt speaks for a lot of Newberrians. He stated, “Since I was born here, my memories are about family and friends. There are so many, I don’t think I can narrow it down to a few hundred, much less one.”

Others did provide more specific memories, especially related to key Newberry locations. Margaret Hunter Park is a spot that came up several times, with Newberrians reflecting on swimming lessons at the pool and the nativity scene installed around the festive season. Elyssa Haven shared an outdoor-related memory as well, stating that her husband proposed to her on the Palmetto Trail.

Lots of the memories shared were holiday-centered, with contributors citing Christmas parades, Easter sunrise services, and Fourth of July celebrations at the mills. Belk’s at Christmastime, with its life-size Santa and toy room, was another often-mentioned memory. Ashley Longhouser, Museum volunteer, shared that she vividly remembers fireworks celebrations at the Newberry Opera House for New Year’s Eve.

Food-specific memories abounded, as well. Contributor Clark Surratt mentioned Johnny’s Donut Shop, while ‘Hun’ Kinard’s hamburgers in the West End and Pete Parot’s hamburgers also made an appearance.

One particularly touching memory shared by several Newberrians involved being in the high school band, directed by Miss Lorraine Parris. Tom Bedenbaugh shared a memory from 1964, where Miss Parris marched with her band students through the streets of Newberry to prepare them for their Mardi Gras performance.

If you were asked to contribute your favorite Newberry memory, what would you share? For me, my favorite memory has been the warm welcome I have received since arriving here last summer. No matter what moments mark your experience of this place, I am looking forward to the day that we can come together once again and share them with each other at the museum.

