We walk by faith, not by sight. We are depending on Jesus when we walk by faith. He will show us exactly what He can and will do for us.

When God gave us His Spirit, He empowered us to live in His strength without fear. He tells us when we are weak, He helps us to be strong.

“And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distress for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong,” 2 Corinthians 12: 9-10.

By drawing closer to Christ, we get stronger. We walk with Him and talk to Him and we know that He has us in the palm of His hand.

“If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit,” Galatians 5:25.

There is no need to worry or fret over the things in this life, but by faith we accept God’s plan for our life. Knowing that He is in control and things will work out for our good and His glory.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen,” Hebrews 11:1.

So we walk by faith, not by sight.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist