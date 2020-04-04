Helping businesses during COVID-19

I enjoy sharing small business news and ideas each month, but today I am struggling to find words. Our days are filled with the latest updates on the novel coronavirus and its impact. My mind is split in two. My heart-brain is filled with concern and alarm for friends and neighbors and far-flung family. But my business-brain is already racing through scenarios of what if? I expect many readers feel the same.

Friday brought us breaking news, as our Governor declared S.C. a disaster state, which opens doors for help. Let me share some information with you to use as you work through your own “what-ifs” for your business. But first, a caveat: as you know from the attribution at the end of this column, I am a part-time consultant with the Newberry Area Small Business Development Center, part of the state-wide and nation-wide network of SBDCs, front-line business consultants under the auspices of the Federal Small Business Administration, the SBA.

I am not writing today in an official capacity for either the SBA or the South Carolina SBDC, although I will provide links for you to visit. I will attempt to simplify and clarify information that you may already heard or will hear of soon about a new type of SBA Disaster Relief loan, called the EIDL, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. What you read here was learned from an SAB webinar on March 19, and is subject to change. The popular phrase is “this is a very fluid situation.”

An Economic Injury is a situation wherein the harm is to the pocketbook, rather than to the premises and property, such as happens with a flood, hurricane, tornado, wildfires or other natural disasters. An economic disaster has a much wider area of loss – the economic harm from COVID-19 is nationwide, as opposed to natural disasters which are more regional in scope.

Who will qualify for an EIDL loan?

Almost any small business as defined by the SBA – many good-sized companies will qualify. A small business can be a retailer, a wholesaler, a service provider, a manufacturer, set up as a C-Corp, S-Corp, Partnership, LLC or sole proprietor. The qualifier is the size, either in annual sales or number of employees, based on your business NAICS code. Think several millions in sales and 500 or even more employees as the cap.

What businesses are excluded? At this time farmers and ranchers, with a few exceptions, cannot participate. Nonprofits, with some exceptions, may qualify. More news for farmers and ranchers may be available now from your prior lender. I have asked my fellow SBDC consultants in other agricultural parts of S.C. for more information.

The purpose of EIDL loans is to provide relief, not to expand a plant, nor to refinance current debt nor to purchase equipment. The EIDL loan is for working capital, the intent of EIDL loans is to help keep you in business during this downturn due to the COVID-19 virus and resulting actions required by governments to control the virus. The funds may be used to pay operating expenses, such as leases, utilities, suppliers, wages and fixed debt, for which you do not have normal sales revenue.

There will be two tiers of loans, unsecured loans up to $25,000 and secured loans up to $2M. While the interest rate is fixed, other terms, such as length of loan, first payment due, etc., are still in flux.

The last and most noteworthy bit of information is that, unlike SBA-backed conventional loans, which are handled through your bank, these loans are direct loans with the SBA, AND the application process is “self-service” using a portal created by the SBA. Due to the nation-wide span of the disaster, the SBA is unable to send teams to the “disaster area” and is relying on sister organizations such as the SDBC, SCORE and others to assist borrowers.

I am a retired banker and have previewed the application, the required information and the data entry portal. It is not awful! Actually it is pretty user friendly. South Carolina is officially declared a disaster state, the certification process is complete and the portal is open. This link will provide you with information and allow you to start the application process. (https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/EIDLLoans).

If you would like help with the application process, you can turn to your accountant, the local SBDC Office or a SCORE representative or other business consulting resource. I cannot speak for the others, but the SBDC Offices are closed to face-to-face consulting. All consultants are working remotely and able to meet by phone, FaceTime, Skype, or a number of other online options, including email. If you are already a SBDC client you know that consulting services are at no charge to you and strictly confidential and that you can call the office with questions. If you are not an SBDC client, but would like assistance, just visit www.scsbdc.com, the statewide website and click on the Sign Up For Counseling button. I am committed to a 24-hour response time.

To be certain, nobody has many answers right now. Reports indicate we have not yet seen the worst. However, as a long-time member of this community, and small business owner myself, I felt obliged to share with you the information I have at this time. Until next month, be well, be calm and be kind to one another.

Barbara Miller Contributing Columnist

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.

