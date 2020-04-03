Peace is God’s gift to us. We read about the manna that God gave the children of Israel. They could only take what they needed for each day.

This kept them aware they needed to depend on God daily.

God gives us peace when we come to Him by prayer and with thanksgiving.

If He gave us permanent peace, we might take this peace for granted.

We need God’s peace in every situation, and in every day of our life.

“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:16.

We can depend on God for all things and for every day.

“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4: 6-7.

We have to open our heart and mind to receive all that God has for us. The peace of God is provided for us each day as the manna was provided for the children of Israel each day.

In the midst of everything that is going on in the world today, accept the peace of God. You will never be sorry.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist