History Repeating: A Brief Overview of Pandemics in Newberry County

“Prepare for the unknown by studying how others in the past have coped with the unforeseeable and the unpredictable.” This quote from General George S. Patton feels more relevant each day as we continue to cope with the unknown that is COVID-19.

On March 17, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order for the state, mandating guidelines including the prohibition of organized events that exceed 50 people and the suspension of dine-in service for restaurants and bars. While necessary, these regulations, along with other mandated changes from the federal and state level, are increasing levels of panic as we fight to fully understand the extent of the virus.

History has a great way of providing context when faced with a seemingly brand new situation, and these current circumstances lend a unique opportunity to examine the legacy of pandemics and epidemics both in Newberry County and South Carolina at large.

In 1918, the Spanish flu impacted about one-third of the world’s population, and South Carolina did not walk away from the chaos unscathed. By October 15, around 50,000 cases had been reported within the state. When the pandemic finally dwindled, around 14,250 South Carolinians had died as a result of influenza-related complications.

A Newberry newspaper article dated October 4, 1918, details the impact that the influenza had on Newberry County. The headline reads, “Spanish Influenza Holds Newberry In Its Grip,” and highlights the fact that there were potentially 1,000 to 1,500 cases in the town and suburbs. It goes on to say that physicians, druggists, and other healthcare professionals had been putting in consistent work since the arrival of the epidemic to provide essential care.

Another article from October 1, 1918, details Dr. W. G. Houseal’s visit to over 68 homes, wherein he treated close to 150 patients who were impacted by the “prevailing disease,” or influenza. The article also mentions that Boozer Bros. closed for a short amount of time to accommodate for a loss of staffing associated with the outbreak. Additionally, the article states that Dr. W. E. Pelham Jr. was infected with the influenza. Pelham would later die as a result of complications associated with the illness.

Eventually, on October 8, all churches, schools, public meetings of any nature, and all soda fountains in Newberry County were ordered to close until further notice, due to the pandemic. This order was initiated by the State Board of Health and enforced by Sheriff Cannon G. Blease.

Reading these primary source documents regarding the influenza feels eerily akin to checking social media and watching the news for updates on the current spread of COVID-19. The sameness in terms of community response, outreach, and active care to slow the spread of the outbreak is a common thread that weaves these two narratives together.

Newberrians at the time advised all citizens to avoid becoming alarmed or “too panicky.” They also practiced the habit of social distancing, implementing other preventative measures such as closing businesses, “keeping out of place where people are,” getting adequate rest, and proper hand washing. This advice still proves itself relevant today.

The connections between our current situation and that of the past serves to remind us that while this situation is unexpected and rapidly evolving, we have coped with the unforeseeable and the unpredictable before, and will likely do so again.

The ultimate long-term outcome of the Spanish influenza in South Carolina, and the rest of the country, was an initiative to reevaluate public health organizations and make an effort to better equip them for future public health crises.

If history truly repeats itself, I expect that we have this development to look forward to, as well.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

