What matters to you?

This year like many others, I am sending out a call for help. I have thought long and hard on how to do this, maybe a story about a patient, statics on cancer or even the programs and services we offer to those in need. Then I realized that none of these will matter unless you have a connection to cancer.

Then I thought that is what our volunteers are doing every day, trying to make sure you don’t ever have that connection. So, you, your family or others in your life never hear “You have cancer.” Hopefully, now you have a reason to use your talents and time to help others.

We need people for our Road to Recovery program. In the Lakelands area, patients need to be able to get to and from their treatments. Road is designed to do just that. You need to be at least 18 years of age. Have a good driving record, insurance and a reliable vehicle.

Relay For Life is also needing leadership volunteers, teams and day of volunteers. Relay started as a community owned volunteer lead event in 1985. But unfortunately, over the last several years that has not been the case in most of the communities I serve. I have seen what these communities can do. I know we have many wonderful people that can turn that trend around.

So, I am asking for you or someone you know to help us. Because if you don’t, there may not be any stories to share about patients, programs or services for those that need them. Now, it is up to you. Do you just toss this aside this information like, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Or, do you step up and say, it matters to me.

Please take a moment to give me a call at 864-871-4210 or email me at hdorn@cancer.org to see what you may be able to do or who you can put me in contact with that will help. Here are the websites of the Relays I serve: relayforlife.org/abbevillesc, relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc and relayforlife.org/newberrysc.

Hoyt Dorn Contributing Columnist

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.

