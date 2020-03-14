I just typed up a fairly long email with all of our upcoming 4-H opportunities listed. And there are a lot! This list reminded me of why my train of thought often derails: because every phone call, every email, every encounter is related to different subject matter. Sometimes its chickens, sometimes cooking, and sometimes camp. See if you can wrap your mind around it all.

The Laying Flock Project is for youth that already have birds and are not interested in raising new birds this year. (Our Pullet Chain Project is for kids who want new birds, but that deadline has already come and gone.) Youth in this project will have the opportunity to show their birds at local livestock shows, complete a 4-H poultry project record book, and submit their birds’ eggs for judging at the conclusion of the project in November. Registration for the 4-H Laying Flock Project is open until April 30. Cost is $10 per participant, ages 5-18.

The Meat Goat Project is a market project in which youth raise a wether goat (a castrated male meat goat). These youth will have the opportunity to show their animal at livestock shows around the state. At the end of the project, these animals are sold as market animals at the final show. The cost of this project starts at $50 for a goat. Youth ages 5-18 must register by May 2.

In the Rabbit Project each participant will have the opportunity to participate in the Midlands Region, as well as other 4-H sanctioned rabbit shows around the state. It is the responsibility of the youth to secure a rabbit for the project. It does not matter what breed of rabbit you select. If you need assistance locating a rabbit, let us know. Youth must be registered by May 31 in order to be eligible for project awards. Cost is $15.

In the Small Garden Project youth will be supplied with a record book and a few seed packets to help get them started. Youth will be responsible for managing a small garden (50 sq. ft.) and keeping records throughout the project season. Record books have been specifically designed for each age division. At the end of the project, youth will submit their record book for judging at the county level. County-winning record books in the Junior and Senior age divisions will advance to the regional- and state-level for judging.

Tomato Project: Coming Soon! This project teaches youth the basics of gardening, instills in them an understanding of the tasks involved in food production, and displays the concepts of planting dates, fruit maturity, and harvest. For a registration fee of five dollars for current 4-Hers and $20 for non-members (which includes the annual 4-H membership fee), participants will receive a tomato transplant, project record book, project kick-off activities, and entry into the project culminating Tomato Contest. The Contest will award participants for Biggest, Ugliest, Prettiest, and Best Plate of three tomatoes, in addition to awards for Best Recipe using a tomato and top Project Record Book. The Contest will conclude with a Tomato Sandwich Party at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market!

The S.C. 4-H Engineering Challenge is a fun and engaging way to allow youth to compete in various STEM disciplines, like bridge building, energy, GPS, robotics, rocketry, and more. This event is offered in the spring annually to youth, ages 9-18, across the state. The goals of this 4-H program are to provide a safe learning environment where youth can try, fail, and try again, gain valuable life skills, increase interest, confidence, and knowledge in science, and encourage futures in STEM-related careers. Some challenges require club or classroom work prior to the competition event. Other challenges require youth to create their designs onsite. In addition to challenges, the S.C. 4-H Engineering Challenge hosts a STEAM Fair to further excite youth about opportunities in STEM careers and education. Since it began in 2012, the competition has grown to over 250 participants annually. Youth that participate report increased confidence and knowledge in science skills. We will continue with this effort to grow and support additional 4-H Engineering Challenges within the STEM field. The S.C. 4-H Engineering Challenge will be hosted at Piedmont Technical College – Newberry Campus on Saturday, May 2! ***NOTE: 4-H membership not required AND it’s in Newberry this year!

Pinckney Leadership Programs are designed for middle and high school students who are looking to develop their leadership abilities and awareness in civic engagement. Founded after the late Senator Clementa Pinckney, the program aims to set forth the standards and principles valued by Senator Pinckney. Our goal is to empower students to serve with compassion, lead with humility, and inspire others through integrity.

High schoolers can attend the 4-H Pinckney Leadership Conference, one of South Carolina’s premier programs for youth leadership development geared towards rising 10th and 11th grade students. Housed at Clemson University, students will enjoy the following activities: leadership workshops, team building, community engagement, experiencing college life on Clemson’s campus, whitewater rafting, and more! June 21-27 or July 12-18. Cost is $100 each. Middle school students can attend the 4-H Pinckney Leadership Camp, a traditional summer camp for rising 7th and 8th grade students. Housed at Camp Long (Aiken) students will enjoy the following activities: leadership workshops, team building activities and high ropes course, community engagement, traditional camp activities, and more! Camp Long, Aiken July 26-31. Cost is $55 per participant.

S.C. 4-H Club Summer Camps are a favorite. This year we will again offer two sessions at different locations. Choose one or attend both! Session 1, June 14-18, will be at Camp Long, near Aiken. Cost is $295 for current 4-H members and $310 for non-members. Session 2, July 19-23, will be at Camp Bob Cooper, near Summerton (off I-95). The cost is $305 for current 4-H members and $320 for non-members.

We are now taking registrations and sponsorships for our S.C. 4-H Sporting Clays Tournament Friday, June 5. It will again be held at the National Wild Turkey Federation, Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield. This shoot is open to all levels of shooters. Lunch is included with the team registration, but is only $15 for non-shooter adults and $10 for non-shooter youth 10 and under. Golf carts are an addition $10 per cart. They can hold four people and their gear.

Now my head is spinning. Let me know if you need more information on any of these opportunities. Online registration links can be found on our website at www.clemson.edu/newberry/4h or stop by and pay us a visit.

