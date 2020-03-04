Ladies and gentlemen,

Now that the General Assembly is finishing the second month of the 2020 legislative session, I just wanted to give you an update on things happening here in Columbia and here in District 40.

This past week, I introduced two resolutions to honor two men who left lasting legacies on our county. The first resolution expresses sympathy from the House on the passing of Mr. John Rhett Frazier Sr., of Newberry, who passed Feb. 12 at the age of 100. Mr. Frazier was an Army veteran during World War II, who as a member of the 271st Engineering Combat Battalion took command of his unit and disengaged a bridge demolition device, allowing the 71st Division to advance into Germany and defeat the German Southern Army. After the war, he returned home, began a successful timber business, and gave back to his community in numerous ways. He will be sorely missed.

The second resolution honors the late Mr. Carol Thomas, of Whitmire, by naming the bridge in the Town of Whitmire that crosses the CSX Railroad track along Highway 72 in his memory. Mr. Thomas was a faithful public servant who gave back to his community as chief of the Whitmire Fire Department, Mayor Pro Tempore and a member of town council, and a successful businessman. Mr. Thomas passed away in January 2018, and it is only fitting to honor this true mainstay of Whitmire.

State budget week begins the second week of March. So far, the budget proposals coming out of the House Ways and Means Committee include, but are not limited to: $128 million in income tax refunds, $77 million for expanded road repairs, $120 million in tax cuts, $213 million for across-the-board pay raises for teachers, and $138 million to the Department of Corrections for safety upgrades. As always, I look forward to continuing my work to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

I recently gave an interview to WSPA, Channel 7 out of Spartanburg, on the effort to standardize our state flag. South Carolina has no official rules for the design of the state flag, and there have even been different versions of the flag flying at the same time on the State House grounds. As it stands, the details of our flag are up to any given manufacturer, and it’s just not right. So, a five-member committee has been organized to the flag’s historical significance and make a recommendation on its design to the General Assembly. As I’ve been told by some constituents, this isn’t the biggest issue facing South Carolina, and I agree. But this is an important one, dealing with the very identity of our state, and it’s just one of many crucial issues the General Assembly is tackling this session. I look forward to seeing what comes of this soon.

As always, if you have questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

