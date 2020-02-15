Recognizing notable Newberrians for Black History Month

Black History Month provides a unique opportunity for residents in Newberry and elsewhere to reflect on the impact of African Americans in their community, and the boundaries they often had to push to succeed, prevailing nevertheless.

When we began to think about Black History Month, and associated programming at the museum, we landed on an exhibit highlighting the life and legacy of Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman. A lifelong learner and noted educator, Gallman served as a county supervisor for schools attended by Black students. He also served for several years as president of the National Jeanes Teachers Association and was on the Executive Committee of the Palmetto Teachers Association.

Gallman High School was named in his honor in the 1950s, to celebrate his dedication to the cause of improved education and for his tireless commitment to leadership and service. Today, Gallman Elementary and Gallman Park both carry his namesake.

Our highlight exhibit, Remembering Dr. Gallman, will be placed in the mezzanine of the museum and will be on display from February 18 to March 10, with a reception for the exhibit taking place on Tuesday, February 25 at 6 p.m. At the reception, family members and former students will share memories and reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Gallman.

I would be remiss if I did not mention a handful of the other notable African American Newberrians who went on to make changes in Newberry County, as well as the rest of the world.

Dr. Julian Edward Grant was a physician, hospital administrator, and advocate for social justice. He moved to Newberry in 1930 to begin a medical practice for African Americans who did not have a local physician or hospital. He opened the People’s Hospital in 1937, caring for anyone who needed assistance, regardless of their ability to pay. Dr. Grant went on to help secure a grant for the construction of the first public housing in Newberry, was active in the Civil Rights Movement, and was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, in 1995.

Israel Brooks Jr. was a man of many firsts, effectively working to break color barriers with honor and dignity. Born in Newberry in 1944, Brooks became the first African-American S.C. Highway Patrolman in 1967 and was promoted to major in 1990. From there, he accepted President Clinton’s offer to be U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina in 1994 — making him the first African American to hold that position.

Dr. Odell Richardson Reuben was born in Silverstreet in 1918, attended Drayton High School, and went on to obtain A.B. and B.D. degrees from Benedict College. He earned his Master of Sacred Theology from Oberlin University and his P.h.D. in religion from Duke. He was one of the two first African American students admitted to the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Duke, and was the first African American student to earn a doctorate of Religion from Duke University.

Dr. Reuben was president of Morris College from 1948-1970 — he became the president at 30 years old. Under his leadership, the college’s academic programming and the physical plant on campus expanded and improved. During his presidency, he supervised the implementation of education initiatives — including the establishment of a remedial program for incoming freshmen to offset the deficiencies in public school education available to most African Americans at the time. The O.R. Reuben Chapel on campus stands as an eternal reminder of Dr. Reuben’s legacy.

These are just a few of the many legendary African American Newberrians who made a difference both in their immediate communities and beyond. Come visit the museum to learn about these noteworthy figures and more.

If you have any artifacts pertaining to noted African Americans in Newberry, including yearbooks and artifacts from historically African American Schools, please reach out to us. We are seeking these items, as we work to build our collection.

To sign up to volunteer, donate items to the museum, book a group tour, or get more information, please contact me at director@thenewberrymuseum.com or reach out via phone at (803) 597-5215.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sheridan-Murray-Photo-1-.jpg

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

