Each January I reflect on what Rotary means to me. Why did I join? Why did other people join? Why should other people join? This year, I thought about the current Rotary theme: “Rotary Connects the World.” I realized, at least for Newberry, Rotary not only connects Rotarians world-wide, it connects generations and the local community. Let me explain.

April 13, 1920, is the official charter date of the Rotary Club of Newberry. On April 25, 2020, we are planning for a big celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary. In doing so, we’ve been looking through old articles, archives and years of files. One thing we found are bound books of all the meeting “programs” from 1951 until 1966. It has been fascinating to read about the traditions of the club, the successes, the struggles, and discovering the origin story of several current annual projects.

I was reading one of these books a few weeks ago at a local café. A patron asked what I was reading and why — I explained about the anniversary celebration and that I was looking through the books for reference to fundraisers, speakers, dignitaries, and tidbits of history. Each person who came in asked what I was reading, and I repeated the explanation a few times. At one point, someone asked if he could look through the book. Sure!

So, he started flipping through the book and came across what looked like a contact list. But something looked different. The phone numbers where very short and some included letters — like “564J” and “87P.”

We started brainstorming as to why that might be and how that might work (think of today’s kids given a rotary telephone). As someone who was born in the 70s, my only guess was the numbers/letters were because you used to pick up the phone and actually talk to operators at the switchboards. Luckily for us, there were a few other patrons who could confirm this theory and, yes, we were correct!

This discovery spurred a conversation about life in the 1950s in Newberry. Party telephone lines, Rotary and who was involved, the community in general. In our circle of five, only one lived in Newberry at the time of the book’s printing; but that didn’t matter, we all had something to share connected back to Rotary.

So, Rotarians from the 1950s, almost 70 years later, were having an impact on the Newberry community through their stories and history. That’s why I joined — I wanted to be part of the community and to give back to the wonderful city I now call home. After reading through the books from the 1950s and 1960s, I see the tapestry of Newberry through the generations. I see familiar Newberry family names and I have a better understanding of the club’s traditions. I am honored to be part of an organization spanning so many generations, connecting our community and doing good in Newberry.

Christina Pomeroy Contributing Columnist