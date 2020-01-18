Happy New Year to everyone! I hope everyone had a joyous and safe holiday season with family and friends. With the holiday season over, it’s time to jump headfirst into the coming year. We are looking forward to the upcoming year here at the Newberry Police Department and to our continued commitment to the residents of this city.

The men and women of the Newberry Police Department look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationships with other agencies and community partners this year. This will continue to keep the City of Newberry and Newberry County of the safest places to live in South Carolina.

As we enter tax season, residents must be aware of scammers. It’s during this time of year that scams tend to target the elderly — who may not be aware that the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment. They will not contact taxpayers about taxes owed without first corresponding by mail or providing the taxpayer an opportunity to appeal a balance due.

These scammers have gotten very sophisticated over the years. Now, they can spoof phone numbers that appear to be legitimate on the surface. If you doubt them, the scammers will tell you to look up the number.

Aggressive, high pressure tactics enable scammers to use schemes like these, and they work in most instances. Victims are threatened with arrest and other severe consequences if they don’t provide payment immediately through some type of quick method. Unsuspecting victims react in a moment of fear and anxiety and do it. Residents should remember that the IRS does not do anything immediate. They have a process before demanding money.

Should you have any questions about what you think may be a potential scam, please do not hesitate to contact the police department at 803-321-1010.

As we enter a new year, again we urge everyone to take advantage of CodeRED notification system and sign up. It is our continued mission here at the police department to keep our residents safe by providing accurate and important information that could affect them, in a timely manner. We continue to use the most up-to-date and reliable tools available to achieve this.

Through a partnership with Newberry County, residents in the community can sign up for CodeRED and choose to receive alerts from both the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Department of Public Safety, Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Whitmire Police Department, Prosperity Police Department, and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

We have a wonderful partnership with the community, and we continue to work together on solutions to make the community safe. I know that as our community partnerships continue to strengthen, we can work together to build bigger and better bonds that will benefit the community for years to come. When law enforcement and the community come together, we become more efficient and effective in dealing with community problems. We will always be professional and work tirelessly to keep our citizens safe.

Have a safe and prosperous New Year!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Roy-McClurkin.jpg

Roy McClurkin Contributing Columnist