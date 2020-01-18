The Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) is a collection of business owners, property owners, and local residents with one goal in mind – making Downtown Newberry a better place.

The group works collectively to improve and enhance the heart of our city, Newberry’s historic district. We envision a vibrant and thriving economy – restored and beautiful buildings filled with upstairs apartments and unique and eclectic businesses run by savvy and engaged folks, who take joy in each other’s successes and work in unison to build a true community. We strive to make Downtown Newberry a place where others will want to come – to visit and return, to open businesses, to relocate and join.

The NDDA meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. inside the Carpenter Building at 1216 Main Street. We welcome your input, your enthusiasm, and your effort – to help us make Downtown Newberry a better place.

NDDA is currently working on the following initiatives in 2020:

FASTTRAC:

From the nationally-acclaimed Kauffman Foundation, NDDA will sponsor FastTrac , a 10-week mini-business school meant to give local entrepreneurs the tools and coaching needed to develop strategic growth plans to expand and strengthen their businesses in 2020. FastTrac is also sponsored by the City of Newberry, Newberry County, the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the Newberry Area Small Business Development Center and Piedmont Technical College, and is open to all business owners in Newberry County. The 10-week program runs on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from January 23 to March 27.

Don’t miss this excellent business training opportunity! For more information or to sign up: http://www.NewberryDowntown.com/Fasttrac.html.

FIRST FRIDAYS:

On the First Friday of each month, NDDA will hold a networking/socializing event in a Downtown Newberry business that will include an educational speaker and a fun, interactive hands-on activity. February’s First Friday on February 6 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be held at Salon Three with the theme, “Bless Your Heart” and will be an evening of beauty with hair and make-up tips and demonstration from Amy Burke of Salon Three, Main Street’s newest business. Hayley Hunt of Compass Family Medicine will demonstrate skin care techniques. March’s First Friday will be held on March 5 at Five Rose Lane with the theme: Find Your Balance, and will focus on achieving work/life balance. April’s First Friday will be held on April 3 at Bike Baby with the theme: Blazing New Trails, and will focus on bicycling and the Palmetto Trail.

These events are free and open to the entire Newberry community. Follow NDDA on Facebook to find out more: https://www.facebook.com/NDDANewberrySC/.

OPEN HOUSE/ WINE WALK

Back by popular demand, NDDA will hold a Spring Open House Wine Walk on Saturday, April 4. More than 20 wines will be available to sample in many Downtown businesses. Get out and enjoy the beautiful spring weather, enjoy sampling red and white wines from around the world, and shop in our unique and fun retail stores in Downtown Newberry! A Holiday Open House and Wine Walk is in the planning stages to be held in conjunction with the City of Newberry’s holiday festivities in November. Check out the details at www.NewberryDowntown.com.

Aimee Talbot Contributing Columnist