Leadership Newberry County Class of 2020 met for our third meeting focusing on Emergency Services within the county. The day’s schedule was organized by Captain Gene Shealy.

Shealy serves as the Fire Recruitment and Retention Coordinator for the City of Newberry.

We started our day hearing from the Emergency Services director for the county, Tommy Long. Mr. Long explained the mission of Newberry County Emergency Management, which is to develop, coordinate and lead County Emergency Services to protect and serve the citizens of the county. The department prepares for natural disasters through educational services.

Our county houses 11 fire stations and eight sub-stations. A hazmat team made of all volunteers, seven rescue squads and two fire departments. Each rescue squad will cross train but each specialize in diving, medical, or technical.

From educational handouts, to the new Code Red app to notify citizens of severe weather, air and visibility, flood warnings and so much more, the emergency services department is constantly working to ensure the citizens of the county are safe. The Code Red app is free to download and you can select the information you would like to receive notifications from. If you are traveling, this app can be used to receive notifications based on your location. Not all counties or states use this app, but it does allow you to stay informed wherever you are.

Next up we heard from Major Wesley Boland about the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Under the Sheriff’s Office you will find the Civil Division, School Resource Officers, Investigation, Patrol, Jail, and Communication departments. Thanks to the penny sales tax, they have been able to upgrade emergency services like dispatch. Newberry County Dispatch oversees calls for the entire county. There are 14 full time employees and we got to seem them in action. They are real life magicians, juggling tons of information and ensuring the right emergency departments are notified to assist the caller. New upgraded technology allows them to pinpoint where the caller is and can even track emergency responders and give them directions in the chance the street number is not visible.

We also learned more about emergency medical services (EMS) from Jason Hentz. Mr. Hentz is helping make positive changes in the EMS world for Newberry County. He wants to increase staffing to allow for more coverage in Chappells and Silverstreet – they currently have EMS available 12 hours a day. He is hoping to provide services in those areas 24 hours a day. The start of the New Year also changes the way our Emergency Medical Technician (EMTs) treat cardiac patients. Additional training for these service people will allow them to administer treatments as doctors would do in the first 15 minutes in the emergency room, which in turn help save more lives. This also changes where heart and stroke patients will be taken – instead of going to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, they will be taken to Columbia, Greenville, or Greenwood for specialized treatment.

To end our day we heard from Chief Keith Minick of Newberry City Fire Department. Chief Minick also serves as the Region Seven coordinator for State Firefighter Mobilization. The fire department is running more medical calls than firefighting calls. The City of Newberry is made up of 20 career firefighters and the rest are volunteer. The average response time in the city is four minutes and in the county, the response time is 8-10 minutes.

State mobility is available when the county has used all of our available services. This also allows for emergency personnel to assist with natural disasters in other parts of the state and vice versa.

Chief Minick had us play a trivia game to guess the cost of gear for firefighting. Let’s see if you can match them correctly.

• 350

• 3000

• 5500

• 6000

• Protective Gear – Head to Toe

• Communication Equipment

• Annual Physical

• Air Pack

Protective gear – head to toe ($3,000), an air pack ($5,500), annual physical ($350), and for communication equipment (up to $6,000) per fire fighter.

Last but not least we were able to see some of the lifesaving tools like the Jaws of Life at work. Some of our class took a ride on the ladder and bucket to visualize some of the training requirements the firefighters have to complete. Once you get to the top, it was an amazing view of our beautiful city.

All those involved in the emergency services for our county deserve a loud round of applause. Just remember, if you’re in trouble, who are you going to call? Certainly, it won’t be the Ghostbusters.

