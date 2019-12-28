Last month I celebrated my five-year anniversary as CEO of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. In many ways it does not seem possible it has been five years.

This month we also celebrate Christmas and I /we have many reasons to be thankful.

I, like many, am thankful for my family and love ones. I am thankful for freedom and peace, which continues to be defended by our brave military men and women each year. I am thankful for friends, fellow employees and volunteers.

Five years ago, I accepted a position that already had so much potential. My job, simply stated, was to take a small rural hospital from good to great. Many achievements have incurred in the past five years. Five years ago, I stated during my interview that my style of management was surrounded around five basics pillars. Those five pillars were Quality, Patient/Customer Satisfaction, Strong Respected Employees, Growth and Financial Stability.

Today, five years later, I still manage Newberry County Memorial Hospital based on the same pillars. Let’s discuss each Pillar:

1. Quality- Outstanding Patient Care delivered in a compassionate style that is evidenced based, performed with “state of the art” equipment by qualified physicians and technicians.

When I arrived at NCMH the perception of the Emergency Department was lower quality, slow/non-compassionate service, and not the Emergency Department of choice. Much work has been performed in the past few years. We currently have six Emergency Medicine Board Certified Physicians seeing roughly 60 patients a day. We also have three well-trained Physician Assistants working in the ED. There is a new CULTURE in the Emergency Department and it is high quality.

Quality of Care on the Inpatient units continue to be perceived as good quality care. Our Press Ganey Customer Service scores continue to be high, in most areas. In the past few years, we have seen considerable improvement in scores such as Cleanliness, Responsiveness, Quietness, Nursing Care, Communication about Medications, and Overall Rating.

We have a very quality medical staff along with a great hospital employee team. We continue to receive awards from Healthgrades, the Joint Commission, SCHA Certified Zero Harm and Blue Cross — which validates very high quality at NCMH.

2. Patient / Customer Satisfaction – Patients have a choice and reimbursement is also tied to Patient Experience.

In the past five years, we continue to measure survey results. Press Ganey a National Survey Company performs surveys on Inpatient Services, Emergency Department Services, and Ambulatory Surgery Services. We have seen an increase in the Inpatient HCHAPS scores from the 75-80 percent range five years ago, to the overall average of 91 percent the past year. We have seen Emergency Department scores go from the less than 10 percent range five years ago to the 93 percent range the past year. Ambulatory Surgery Services scores have climbed from the 30 percent range to the 70 percent range in the past two years. We are very proud of these achievements; however, we continue to work hard to improve in all areas.

3. Strong, Respected Employees.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital currently employs approximately 475 full and part time employees, with an annual salary and benefit costs over $28 million. We perform an Employee Satisfaction Survey every two years and try to be as transparent as possible. On May 14, 2019, we celebrated employees with years of service with 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of service. We celebrated 69 employees totaling 1015 years of service. NCMH has excellent, committed employees who deserve the recognition for the improvement in Quality and Patient Satisfaction. We must retain these employees and treat them with the respect they deserve.

4. Growth – Physician Recruitment and Retention/Reduced Outward Migration.

In the last five years, we have recruited three new General Surgeons, two new Family Practice Physicians, a new Internal Medicine Physician, assisted in the recruitment of a new Orth/Sports Medicine Physician, and recruited six new board certified emergency medicine physicians to improve the quality of the Emergency Department. We have also added Podiatry Services and a new Pathology Group. In January of 2018, we opened the Whitmire Clinic.

We continue to spend $2.5 million to $3 million per year on Capital Equipment. We purchased the Navio Robotic System for Knee Surgery in 2018. We also purchased a 64-slice CT scanner and are upgrading to 3D Mammography. All in an effort to keep up with technology, stay competitive and provide the best care for our community.

Our goal in 2020 is to help people choose NCMH for services that can be performed here, that patients are currently traveling to Columbia, Greenwood or Greenville to receive. We understand some services such as major heart procedures and neurosurgery will continue to be performed at these referral hospitals. Why go anywhere else if the Service is provided right here in your own community?

5. Financial Stability – Remain Independent.

The hospital remains owned by Newberry County. The hospital has not been sold, nor is there any discussions of selling the hospital. The Hospital Governing Board desires to remain independent and continue to provide the quality, compassionate healthcare currently being provided.

The hospital is successful due to an excellent working relationship with the Governing Board, Medical Staff and the Administrative Team.

In closing, I want to thank the medical staff, the Governing Board, the employees and volunteers, the Foundation Board and my administrative team for all the great efforts during the past five years. I am truly blessed to be able to work with all these wonderful individuals.

I would also like to wish everyone a Great Christmas Holiday.

Ask Bruce Bruce Baldwin