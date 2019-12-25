We may not know the exact day or time, but we believe that Jesus was born of a virgin, in a stable, and in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. What really matters is by faith, we believe all this truly happened.

Jesus lived on this earth and went about doing good. He healed the blind, the sick and saved the ones that believed on Him.

He was mocked, accused and was mistreated and committed no sin. They hung Him on a cross. And He died a cruel death. All of this was in God’s plan.

They placed Him in a borrowed tomb. But on the third day He arose. He arose and now is seated at the right hand of God.

“Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of God.”

Christmas time is not all about buying gifts and being burdened down with all the things we get involved in at this time of the year. It should be a time of rejoicing and celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

My prayer is that the ones that don’t know Jesus in a personal way will accept Him and become one of His children. And my prayer for the ones that have a personal relationship with Jesus will continue to serve Him and tell others about His love and share that love with others.

It’s Christmas time and I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist