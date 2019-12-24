What an impressive museum

The newly-opened Newberry Museum has so many interesting displays, if you ask five people what’s their favorite, you’ll get five different answers. For Barbara it’s the “Walk Through the County,” which highlights each of the towns in the county. Allie’s favorite is the large stained glass. For Ginny it’s Newberry Notables — a history of individuals who’ve done great things in Newberry County and around the world. For Rodney, it’s the cannon from the Federal ship the USS Governor.

Leigh, a teenager, enjoyed trying the old-timey rotary phone but says, “If you had to call someone in an emergency, this would take forever.” True.

One of the prettiest buildings in Newberry, the old post office/library has been re-born with a beautiful interior to the credit of the museum board, led by Peggie West and Denise Reid, architect Michael Kohn and builder MAR Construction of Newberry. Then the board, Curator Ernie Shealy and Executive Director Sheridan Murray put together an impressive museum of exhibits with much variety.

The museum is a great addition to Newberry. Hours are Tuesday—Saturday 10 a.m.—5 p.m., and the museum is free. Donations will be greatly appreciated.

In business news, Huddle House plans to construct a new restaurant between Hardees and Fusion — they recently obtained a building permit. Wal-Mart is expected to add a pick-up center in their store for orders placed online. Work continues at the future Yummy Crab in the Food Lion shopping center and at Home 2 Suites hotel near Samsung.

The city, Newberry Elementary School and Newberry Academy celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees at their schools on Dec. 6. Arbor Day kicks off the optimal tree planting season in South Carolina, which continues through mid-March. The city encourages tree planting, especially considering the number of trees lost in the August storm. (Please call 811 for utility markings before you dig).

As you wind up your Christmas shopping, thank you for shopping and dining in Newberry. Our local businesses and staffs appreciate your support. It’s also fun to go downtown. I’ve heard many people mention it just feels like Christmas downtown.

I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a nice holiday season.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Foster-Senn.jpg

Foster Senn Contributing Columnist

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.