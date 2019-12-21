A warm welcome and exciting beginning: Opening the doors to the Newberry Museum

On Sunday, December 15, the Newberry Museum officially opened its doors to the public for the first time. On behalf of the Newberry Museum’s Board of Directors, myself and Curator Ernest Shealy, I want to welcome all to the opening of your museum.

We are so pleased to be able to open our doors to the public. The mission of the Newberry Museum is to protect, preserve, present and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and Newberry College. By visiting the museum and interacting with exhibits, all visitors are making history.

From its inception, the vision that board members, donors, and other key players shared for the museum was one of heritage tourism and allowing the past, present, and future of the county to exist harmoniously in one institution. Rather than purely telling the story of Newberry’s former days, we are working to help folks not only understand Newberry County, but also how they fit into that continued story. It is my sincere hope that visitors leave with the knowledge of Newberry County’s history, but also armed with the tools for making a difference in the county today.

We are extremely thankful for the partnership between Newberry County, the City of Newberry and Newberry College that made it possible to establish this museum. It has truly taken a village, and I am grateful to every person who aided us in our endeavour with their time, money and support. Each individual involved in this museum’s creation should be so proud of their role in helping to keep Newberry County’s history alive and relevant.

Since opening, we have seen a variety of guests come through our doors to enjoy the museum. We had over 220 visitors attend our public opening, and are anticipating increased traffic as we get closer to the holidays. The museum offers fun for the whole family, with exhibits ranging from arts and culture, to celebrating the legacy of Newberry College, a military recognition exhibit, and a children’s room with interactive educational activities.

The museum is now open to the public, operating on our normal hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We offer a handicap accessible entrance, and have both stairs and an elevator inside to aid all visitors in maneuvering through the museum. Our exhibits span three floors, with interactive touch-screens and video monitors throughout to provide an extra dimension of cutting-edge technology to your museum experience. Come enjoy free admission, and an interactive, docent-assisted tour of your museum.

To book a group tour, donate items to the museum, sign up to volunteer, or inquire about more information regarding the museum, please contact me at director@thenewberrymuseum.com or reach out via phone at (803) 597-5215.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sheridan-Murray-Photo-1-1-1.jpg

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.