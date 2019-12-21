Christmas is a celebration of love.

In our hearts, it begins with the baby Jesus, born in a stable among animals, a golden glow in a manger, adored by his angelic mother and stoic father, accepting the gifts of angels and shepherds, the gifts of the priestly Magi, the warm breaths of a cow, a donkey, and the growly murmurs of sheep. In this country we have all grown up with this image of the Nativity as firmly attached to Christmas celebrations as Santa Claus and the Christmas tree. They are all expressions of love. And whether or not they were fact or fiction, the love was real.

Christmas is a celebration of love, a season so central in our lives that our memories of childhood as happy or sad or lonely are determined by our experience with it. In a lifetime of Christmases, we won’t remember many of the gifts we were given, a book, a doll, a BB gun, but we will remember whether or not they were given with love.

The Christmas pageant looms large in these memories. Boys took the roles of Joseph, shepherds and wise men, and they all wore their fathers’ bathrobes. One girl got to star as Mary and a few others as angels, if they were blondes. Blondes really did have more fun, and the best costumes. With tinsel and wings! All the rest of us learned the Christmas carols and sat in the front row as the chorus.

The image of children, suddenly changed from mischievous to reluctant, being propelled down the aisle by anxious mothers still brings a smile. The last time I watched one of these performances, my grandson, at three months, had the role of the baby Jesus, and I worried mostly that someone would drop him. I don’t know if these pageants still happen, or if everyone is too busy to take them on. This is where I learned to love the Christmas story, and theatre as well. No one talked about love, but in my memories, everyone did it.

These days, we see the odd picture on Facebook, or a sentimental news spot, of a stray dog or a cat in the manger, or a homeless person asleep in the straw of a Nativity display. We like seeing it. It makes us smile, but someone unsmiling calls animal control, or the police, and the homeless person is charged with trespassing. That, my friends, comes nearer to the truth as we know it. How should they be treated? With love, of course.

Christmas is not just a celebration of love. It is a celebration of unconditional love, and that is a scary business for most of us. The very idea of unconditional love began in the year 1 AD, the approximate anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a real man in history. The grown up Jesus lived in poverty, supported by women and sinners among his followers, dodging the traps that the authorities set for him. He was a carpenter, a teacher, and a healer who worked mostly in Galilee and died at about age 33 in Jerusalem.

We don’t know much about his actual life except for the accounts in the New Testament written twenty to thirty years after his judicial murder by crucifixion. He claimed, they say, to be the Son of God and to represent, for the first time really, the love of God for the poor, the desperate, the wounded and dying, not only for men but also for women and children, not only for Jews but for all the rest of us.

Jesus’ whole life, his whole message, was a demonstration of unconditional love. He taught that the ordinary acts of love, mercy, kindness, and forgiveness are sacred acts of worship. His one great commandment includes all the others, for all religions, for all people: “Love one another, as I have loved you.” There is nothing here that requires a priesthood or a church, only superhuman, lifelong effort.

That is too hard for most of us.

Love is an act of courage, perhaps the supreme act of courage, as love is the impetus of every unselfish act, every heroic action. We come to love too easily, carelessly. We pledge ourselves to our family and friends, our pets, even our possessions, to guard them against an uncertain future. When they are lost to us, ripped from us, destroyed by us, often through our own failings, we are smothered, subsumed in our grief. This is the price of loving, a measure of grief equal to the measure of love.

But, every year, at Christmas, we can begin again.

To celebrate this Christmas in 2019 AD, we can go, at midnight on Christmas Eve, to the barn to see the animals kneel in reverence for the birth of the Christ Child. Or take the dogs with us into the back yard and search the heavens for the star that led the Magi to his manger. We can remember all those beings that we love as much as life and whisper “Thank you” to the stars.

Jay Booth Contributing Columnist