Looking for a last-minute gift that makes a statement?

With a late Thanksgiving this year, I know many people are feeling the crunch of a shortened holiday season. And news of delivery delays and wondering whether your nifty packages will arrive on time just add to the holiday anxiety. But what if I told you there were some great last-minute gift ideas that could make a significant impact on the family and friends you care for most?

As your State Treasurer and administrator of South Carolina’s award-winning 529 college savings plan, Future Scholar, giving the gift of a future education is an easy recommendation that I like to remind people of all throughout the year. An important child deserves an important gift – one he/she won’t break, grow tired of, or outgrow – the gift of education. And research has shown that children with college savings plans are more likely to attend, as well as graduate, from college than those with no savings at all.

That’s why this holiday season, Future Scholar is making it easier than ever to give a treasured child in your life a truly meaningful gift with the introduction of Future Scholar gift cards. You can give the child a physical gift card as a present, or you can choose to send an instant link via text. Another option is to send a gift email. Gift cards are available in denominations ranging from $25 to $200, so you have plenty of gift giving options. And since presents aren’t just for the holidays, Future Scholar also offers gift card designs for new babies, birthdays, graduations and any other important milestone you wish to celebrate.

The lucky recipient of your gift won’t need to have an existing Future Scholar account. Once the child has received your gift card, parents who haven’t already, can open an account and deposit your gift. There is no minimum to open an account, so whichever denomination you choose will help start the child on the path to higher education. Account holders can redeem the gift card by visiting www.futurescholar.com/redeem and depositing your gift in a Future Scholar account.

At the State Treasurer’s Office, we have worked to make it easier for family and friends to save with top-rated Future Scholar because we want to help you give a child the key to a bright future through education. Before you know it, the important child in your life will be using these funds to pay for the educational expenses that will help him or her achieve exciting career goals.

Future Scholar funds can be used at any accredited school in the nation, as well as more than 600 international schools. Accredited schools include universities, community colleges, technical colleges and many trade schools such as culinary schools, cosmetology schools or massage therapy schools. Not only can Future Scholar help pay for tuition, but it can also help pay for other educational expenses such as computers, printers, textbooks, housing, and meal plans.

If you’re still looking for the perfect last-minute gift, I hope you will consider the gift of education. You won’t have to brave the holiday crowds, choose the best color, or pick the right size to give the best gift money can buy. And you can be sure the gift of education is one a lucky child in your life will never outgrow.

Happy Holidays to you and your family! To give a child the gift of education, visit www.futurescholar.com/gifts.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Treasurer-Loftis-Headshot-1.jpg

Curtis Loftis State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis is the State Treasurer of South Carolina.

Curtis Loftis is the State Treasurer of South Carolina.