‘Tis the season for Agricultural Education

The seasons upon us for festivities and outreach, our members have been making memories in the Prosperity Christmas Parade, their annual Holiday Gathering, and gearing the semester down for the holidays.

All Newberry County High schools brought ninth grade students to tour the Career Center for this past week, which gave our students an opportunity to talk about the agriculture program as well as the activities they get to do in class. I think they were also quite happy to show off another new member to our agriculture program; Cappuccino or ‘Cappie’ is our little Christmas goat. She was donated by Luke Mooris and has been a delight in all the classes she’s currently “taking.”

Students are hard at work prepping Greenhouses and the garden areas for spring produce and plants. They use the garden area to identify tracks and observing wildlife cameras for game management as well as pest control.

A huge thank you to Newberry Recycling for helping us build up our garden with recycled plant materials and to Mrs. Alana West, Newberry 4-H agent, in lending a hand in training our Wildlife Competition team. It takes community support to keep these kids inspired and we all have something to offer.

We are no longer selling shirts or wreaths for the season, but students will be designing new spring shirts once they return in January. The Agriculture program is still selling discount travel cards for $10 and will be participating in the Christmas Market at Mid-Carolina on December 14. Members will be selling birdbaths, picture holders for desks, decorations, concrete pavers, proceeds will benefit Relay for Life and our program activities.

Lisa Stone Contributing Columnist

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.

