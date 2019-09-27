Who would have ever thought that Jesus could take five loaves and two fishes and feed so many people and have twelve basketful of leftovers. The men alone were five thousand.

We may feel we have nothing to give God, but we do. Every good thing comes from God. God wants our life to glorify Him.

Our time belongs to God. We may feel there is not enough time in the day to do the things we need to get done. But if we give our time to the Lord, He can multiply it just as He did the five loaves and two fishes.

We may think we can not afford to give God ten percent of our earnings, but we put God first and do what He tells us and He can multiply our money and make it go farther than we could imagine.

Sometimes our faith gets weak and we look at the material things in this life and we don’t trust God to take care of us.

When we realize God is in control, not us, then we can see God at work in our lives and the things we dedicate to Him.

When we know God, we can be sure He will take care of us and our needs. Read Luke 9: 12-17.

Little is much when God is in it.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist