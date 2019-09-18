The American Kennel Club’s performance events are now open to mixed breed dogs and purebred dogs without papers. That includes obedience trials, lure coursing, rally, herding tests and trials, tracking tests, hunt tests, agility trials, dock diving, earthdog, scent work, coursing ability tests, canine good citizen, therapy dogs and trick dogs. These events, like the traditional conformation shows, are hosted by kennel clubs in every part of the country.

In order to participate, all dogs must be registered in AKC alternative listings. Mixed breed dogs, called All American by the AKC, are enrolled in the AKC Canine Partners program. Dogs that are identifiable as purebred in appearance but are not eligible for purebred registration are enrolled in the PAL program.

Whether your All American dog looks like a pitt bull cross or a “Chiweenie,” you are welcome to train, register, and compete in the Games. We all know that our beloved mutts have special gifts, and there is no better bonding technique than playing with our dogs at games they love. Whether you compete for the fun of it, or more seriously, to win regional and national titles and recognition, the training and the partnership are good for you and good for your dog.

These are not elitist activities. Many of the dogs who win the games and take the titles come from very humble beginnings. Your pitt is probably not going to excel at dock diving, but that doesn’t mean he can’t try. Training with your dog requires the same commitment as any other athletic undertaking. Training without competing makes the same demands and delivers the same benefits in reduced stress levels for both of you as well as the joys of companionship with your canine partner. For more information, go online to www.AKC.org to the Registration heading. You can also find descriptions of all the performance events and the kennel clubs in your area which are hosting them.

Speaking of training, I want to recommend for new owners, and old, the training classes being offered by PETS INC in West Columbia. Canine Behaviorist Kathy Brooks is offering Mutts with Manners, five week courses at three different levels, for every pooch from puppy to problem dogs. Kathy uses positive reinforcement to teach Puppy Manners, Basic Manners, and Reactive Rover. Her fee is quite reasonable, and half of it is donated to support PETS INC’s no-kill shelter. To sign up, or to get more information go to manners.petsinc@yahoo.com.

We know, from the people who count these things, that only about four percent of dogs in shelters have received any sort of training, except for that they figured out themselves from hard knocks and careless blows. Adorable little puppies grow into desperate big puppies by the age of eight or nine months. They become impossible to handle, to walk, to leave in the house. The “lucky” ones that the children “love” wind up in a little pen or at the back of the lot on a chain. The others are dumped on a country road or a suburban neighborhood to be picked up as strays, or surrendered directly at the county shelter.

AKC performance events, or trained police dogs, or loving obedient pets seem very unlikely when you walk the kennels at the shelter. You might be mistaken. Some things they learn at the shelter are very basic and very useful. They learn that people can be kind, that food arrives each morning, and on good days, volunteers will come to take them outside.

Most of the them have never had toys and show little interest in them. But a few lab crosses and other less likely looking dogs are dead keen on chasing balls. How good would it be if more of us could go out there and throw balls for them, or just sit in the yard and talk to them when they come up to be petted. What they want most of all is to be with a person. These young dogs and middle aged mamas learn quickly once they have that person in a foster situation. Patience and kindness will inevitably reveal the gifts they bring.

Jay Booth Contributing Columnist