An eventful August for the Chamber

Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Derek Underwood, of Prosperity, during the Mayor Breakfast. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Jana Jayroe, of Little Mountain, during the Mayor Breakfast. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Members of the PetCare crew and Emily Revolutionary Marketing during PetCare’s ribbon cutting. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce PetCare Animal Hospital of Newberry held a ribbon cutting this month. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Brittin Padgett with one of PetCare’s precious patients. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The August Business After Hours was sponsored by Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing Nutrition Department always provides a delectable spread for attendees of this popular networking event. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Foster Senn, of Newberry, during the Mayor Breakfast. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Darryl Hentz, of Pomaria, during the Mayor Breakfast. - -

August Renewing Members:

Johansen Precision Eye Care

Andy and Willie Morris

Southern Propane Service

Dan and Nita Chandler

Donna Trowell

Oakland Mills

Martin Street Beer Parlor

Clemson Cooperative Extension

Samsung

Cannon Associates, Inc.

First Community Bank

Abraham Land Surveying

Creative Styling, Inc Merle Norman Cosmetics

Trucast, Inc.

Brook Health Care, LLC

Sunrise Auto Supply, Inc.

Lindsay Furniture Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

The Corner Scoop

Katheryn Shealy

ISE Newberry, Inc.

Cooper Motor Company

Car Baby Automotive LLC

Lady Luck Logistics

Sanders Machine & Welding, Inc.

August Events:

We hosted the mayors throughout Newberry County for our Annual Mayoral Breakfast on August 27. We learned the latest news from the municipalities of Little Mountain, Pomaria, Prosperity, and the City of Newberry.

PetCare of Newberry hosted their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 8. We welcome them and appreciate the various, and growing, array of services they provide in our community.

The August Business After Hours was sponsored by Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing. Their Nutrition Department always provides a delectable spread for attendees of this popular networking event.

Upcoming Events:

The next Business After Hours will be held on Sept. 12 from 4-6:00 p.m. at S.C. Works’ location at 1840 Wilson Road, Newberry, adjacent to the Piedmont Technical College facility. This networking event will be hosted by S.C. Works and COMET. Attendees can tour the S.C. Works facility and learn more about their services. A COMET bus will be present for touring, and you can learn more about their services.

Your CBD Store of Newberry has moved and expanded! Join Wendy Forgetta at her new location at 1114 Main Street in downtown Newberry on Sept. 26 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. (or later) and see all that she has in store!

We took a break from golf last year, but we are ready to announce our Newberry Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament date as Wednesday, October 30 at the Country Club of Newberry, with a noon tee-off time. Save the date and get your teams together!

Mayor Derek Underwood, of Prosperity, during the Mayor Breakfast. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-6.jpg Mayor Derek Underwood, of Prosperity, during the Mayor Breakfast. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Jana Jayroe, of Little Mountain, during the Mayor Breakfast. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-7.jpg Mayor Jana Jayroe, of Little Mountain, during the Mayor Breakfast. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Members of the PetCare crew and Emily Revolutionary Marketing during PetCare’s ribbon cutting. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-8.jpg Members of the PetCare crew and Emily Revolutionary Marketing during PetCare’s ribbon cutting. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce PetCare Animal Hospital of Newberry held a ribbon cutting this month. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-9.jpg PetCare Animal Hospital of Newberry held a ribbon cutting this month. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Brittin Padgett with one of PetCare’s precious patients. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-1.jpg Office Manager Brittin Padgett with one of PetCare’s precious patients. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The August Business After Hours was sponsored by Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-2.jpg The August Business After Hours was sponsored by Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing Nutrition Department always provides a delectable spread for attendees of this popular networking event. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-3.jpg Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing Nutrition Department always provides a delectable spread for attendees of this popular networking event. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Foster Senn, of Newberry, during the Mayor Breakfast. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-4.jpg Mayor Foster Senn, of Newberry, during the Mayor Breakfast. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Mayor Darryl Hentz, of Pomaria, during the Mayor Breakfast. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Chamber-5.jpg Mayor Darryl Hentz, of Pomaria, during the Mayor Breakfast. Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce