An eventful August for the Chamber

August Renewing Members:
Johansen Precision Eye Care
Andy and Willie Morris
Southern Propane Service
Dan and Nita Chandler
Donna Trowell
Oakland Mills
Martin Street Beer Parlor
Clemson Cooperative Extension
Samsung
Cannon Associates, Inc.
First Community Bank
Abraham Land Surveying
Creative Styling, Inc Merle Norman Cosmetics
Trucast, Inc.
Brook Health Care, LLC
Sunrise Auto Supply, Inc.
Lindsay Furniture Company
Valmont Industries, Inc.
The Corner Scoop
Katheryn Shealy
ISE Newberry, Inc.
Cooper Motor Company
Car Baby Automotive LLC
Lady Luck Logistics
Sanders Machine & Welding, Inc.
August Events:
We hosted the mayors throughout Newberry County for our Annual Mayoral Breakfast on August 27. We learned the latest news from the municipalities of Little Mountain, Pomaria, Prosperity, and the City of Newberry.
PetCare of Newberry hosted their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 8. We welcome them and appreciate the various, and growing, array of services they provide in our community.
The August Business After Hours was sponsored by Springfield Place and JF Hawkins Nursing. Their Nutrition Department always provides a delectable spread for attendees of this popular networking event.
Upcoming Events:
The next Business After Hours will be held on Sept. 12 from 4-6:00 p.m. at S.C. Works’ location at 1840 Wilson Road, Newberry, adjacent to the Piedmont Technical College facility. This networking event will be hosted by S.C. Works and COMET. Attendees can tour the S.C. Works facility and learn more about their services. A COMET bus will be present for touring, and you can learn more about their services.
Your CBD Store of Newberry has moved and expanded! Join Wendy Forgetta at her new location at 1114 Main Street in downtown Newberry on Sept. 26 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. (or later) and see all that she has in store!
We took a break from golf last year, but we are ready to announce our Newberry Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament date as Wednesday, October 30 at the Country Club of Newberry, with a noon tee-off time. Save the date and get your teams together!